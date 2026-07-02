WOMAN ON THE VERGE: School’s out so buckle up for weeks of making memories on Costa del Cork...

AND just like that … school’s out for summer. It’s time to retire the uniforms, bags and lunch boxes and buckle up for the next eight weeks of … making memories?

I usually find that it takes a little while to find your summer stride and generally revise people’s expectations (downwards) on how things are going to pan out for the next two months, as in some days, nothing much is going to happen. But the stunning weather we’ve been enjoying has meant we’ve hit the ground running and are living our best lives on Costa del West Cork. Woo hoo!

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It seems like the entire community has put up the ‘gone fishing’ sign and decamped to the beach and it’s glorious. I’m too afraid to look at the forecast as I honestly can’t handle it, if it’s bad news. And that’s the absolutely gas thing about it – we always seem wildly shocked when the warm spell breaks (and it will) as if it’s something totally unexpected. God bless our optimism.

What’s best of all about going to the beach for me, is that there’s nothing to buy there. I don’t want to sound stingy but almost everywhere else you go there’s temptation at every turn to spend money on stuff you don’t want, both for kids, and myself. Obviously when you’re a bit older you’re a bit wiser and well, who has much disposable income these days anyway with the cost of living? But naturally smallies don’t get it and it’s exhausting when you’re out and about having to always say ‘no,’ ‘no way,’ ‘no, you already have it,’ ‘absolutely not,’ ‘that’s it we’re leaving.’ I hope I haven’t given anyone an idea to start flogging shells or even stones now have I? Because my sidekick will be first in the queue!

Now, having said that I am wondering if I should treat myself to one of those nifty folding trolleys for the beach as opposed to lugging everything in my usual 11 random bags? I’ll live without it I suppose (see, this is what the cost of groceries has reduced me to … I’m denied the pleasure of a folding trolley!). Or perhaps I could upgrade my beach chair? There was a time I looked at people with beach chairs and sort of sniggered, but then middle age hit and I was a convert.

In an ideal world I’d be a ‘dip and go’ beach goer. But once there’s kids involved you can forget about that. It’s more like ‘dip and go … three hours later, or more likely four.’ And that’s where the deckchair comes in handy. You might as well be comfortable. Now if only there were more public loos at beaches we’d be laughing. You could bring the flask then.

To be honest, I’m kind of half sorry we went on our holidays so early now. I don’t want to sound ungrateful – it was really lovely, but it already feels like ages ago. I tentatively suggested to my husband that we might look at another little break away in early August but that was shot down pretty quickly. Fair enough! I was only chancing my arm.

I think I might bite the bullet and buy a tent for a budget-friendly staycation. Some of my best childhood memories are of camping and more recently we enjoyed some brilliant times with my sister and her family under canvas – until their tent disintegrated from sun damage. Who even knew that could happen? I love camping, but the only drawback is that nothing is laid on. You have to lay it all on yourself. Then lay yourself down. On the ground. You know what, I might sleep on it (in my nice comfy bed) before rushing into anything.

Meanwhile, I had the unexpected pleasure of attending my first, and perhaps my only, ordination in my local church in Timoleague last Sunday afternoon. I say it was unexpected as I nearly didn’t go at all. My smallie was serving on the altar, the weather was divine and there was the usual million and one jobs vying for my attention, but at the last minute I decided to go along and I’m so glad. It was the ordination of Paul Ryan as Deacon, with Bishop Gavin as the principal celebrant, with a huge support team. I never expected to feel such a real privilege at witnessing what was a huge occasion; the incredible choir raised the roof (why does ‘How Great Thou Art’ make me cry every single time?), and the sense of community, camaraderie and joy was incredible. It was a fabulous occasion even for a bystander like myself. I left feeling entirely re-set, revived and I still had time for a dip and to sit for a while on my deckchair. There’s time for everything.

Anyway back to the school holidays and some tips to navigate the next few weeks. Firstly start working on those nerves of steel as West Cork is going to get real busy, real soon and parking spots will not be secured by the faint hearted. On that note, start practicing your reversing and parallel parking. I speak from experience after causing full on chaos in down town Schull some years back after making some ill-judged moves behind the wheel. The thoughts of it still make me sweat.

More seriously help out another parent or guardian when you can. After all it takes a village. If you can offer a spin to a match or a camp, go for it. Access to childcare, especially affordable childcare, is a real issue for many during summer months so let’s help each other when we can. Make peace with the fact that there’ll be a layer of sand in your car until September (actually here’s hoping there is), banish all thoughts of any ‘me’ time until September and for god’s sake, buy yourself a beach deck chair, life is short!