Clann na nGael footballers aim to end 20-year wait for county title

CLANN na nGael want to end the club’s 20-year wait for a county title.

The Scorchers last won a county junior B football championship in 2006 when they defeated Churchtown by 1-14 to 0-9.

The club went on to reach back-to-back Carbery junior A finals in 2010 and 2011, so success at junior B grade this season would be a good springboard to start moving up again.

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After five wins from five in this year’s confined junior B football championship, Clann na nGael have earned their place back in the county final and will face Tracton on Friday (7.30pm) in Páirc Uí Rinn.

In Mike O’Brien’s first season in charge, the Scorchers have discovered the right formula for winning matches. After seeing off Garnish, Muintir Bhaire and Castlelyons in the group stage, they battled past Araglen in the quarter-final (1-8 to 1-3).

Their semi-final victory over Belgooly was relatively comfortable, with two Damien Fernandez goals proving key in a 2-15 to 0-13 win.

Drinagh Rangers’ success in the West Cork League and the Beamish Cup meant key players weren’t available for league games pre-championship but having them back now is a big boost.

The Scorchers’ two top scorers are Paddy McCarthy (0-23) and Robbie McQueen (1-20). Both are dangerous forwards, and both played for Drinagh in their Beamish Cup final victory over Ardfield. JJ Collins, another Drinagh player, is a rock at the back for this Clann na nGael outfit and Daniel McCarthy is a key player too.

Fernandez has scored four goals this season and he, along with McCarthy and McQueen, have to be on top form.

Tracton have a slightly bigger average winning margin with 6.75 compared to the Scorchers’ 6.0 and it’s Tracton’s attack that has been the key difference.

The Carrigdhoun club have scored 10-46, including two or more goals in victories over Araglen, Ballinacurra, Brian Dillon’s and Glengarriff.

Clann na nGael have only conceded goals against Castlelyons and Araglen though so it will be fascinating to see if they can stop Tracton’s leading lights.

Josh Lehane put in a great showing in the south-east club’s semi-final win over Glengarriff, scoring 1-3 from play. Conor Harrington and Arlo McCarthy also netted in that match.

It promises to be an evenly matched final. Both have the winning feeling and both have flying forwards.

What this Clann na nGael team have shown this year is an ability to win well, taking their last four matches by five points or more. If McCarthy, McQueen and Fernandez can put in lethal displays, they can bring home a county title to Drinagh and Drimoleague.