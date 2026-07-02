This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

IN NEWS

Féile O'Sullivan's mum has given an update on her progress as she continues her rehabilitation after a farming accident last July.

West Cork families are to benefit from the biggest rural housing reform in 20 years, it has been revealed.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Rosscarbery to bid an emotional farewell to champion show jumper Shane Dalton.

IN LIFE

Bantry musician Shimmer Boy talks candidly about overcoming his battle with alcohol and how his first album was heavily inspired by his personal experience.

IN SPORT

We speak to captain Darragh Fitzgibbon and manager Ben O’Connor ahead of Cork’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi-final against Galway.

Skibbereen Rugby Club’s Barry Dempsey is looking forward to his new role as Munster Rugby’s honorary secretary.

We chat to Castlehaven manager Seanie Cahalane ahead of their Division 1 county football league final with Knocknagree.

Skibbereen bowler Darragh Dempsey was crowned Munster junior A champion after a last-shot win.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe