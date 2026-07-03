Adrigole's Conor Downing has gone the extra mile to make an impact with Cork minor footballers

CONOR Downing has had to go the extra mile – literally – to prove his worth.

From his home in Curragh, Adrigole to Cork city and back, it's a round trip of at least three hours. He makes the journey without fuss because that's what you have to do when you're chasing an inter-county dream from Beara.

‘Given where we are living, the level of commitment required is incredible, from Conor and from his parents, Joe and Teresa,’ explains Adrigole underage secretary Darragh Carey.

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‘Think about all those trips to training sessions, challenge games and matches. That's a huge commitment.

‘I think Cork played a challenge game in Westmeath before the championship and they got back to Adrigole at three in the morning.’

It's an ongoing commitment.

Downing was part of the extended Cork minor football panel last season and had been involved with development squads before that.

The work ethic that has helped bring the Adrigole teenager to Saturday’s All-Ireland minor football final against Tyrone in Newbridge – another seven-hour round trip, at least – can be traced back to his family.

‘At club level, Conor could kick a point one minute and, in the next play, he'd be back in defence. He has an incredible engine and attitude to work,’ Carey adds.

‘But look at the work that's gone in from his parents to give him this opportunity.

‘His dad has been a huge influence. He coached Conor's team at U10 level and trained him all the way up. That hard work is imprinted on Conor.’

The GAA genes are strong too.

His older brother Mark lines out with the Adrigole intermediate team. His sister Sarah recently captained the Beara U13s to a county final. The youngest, John, just 11, is a name to keep an ear out for too. This is a very talented family.

It goes back further. Conor’s dad Joe won an All-Ireland schools’ football medal with Beara Community School in 1994. His uncle Denis Harrington was part of the Cork minor football team that lost the 1987 All-Ireland final to Down.

Thirty-nine years later, Conor is representing his family, his club and his community on the big stage.

‘Conor is one of the best underage players I’ve ever seen play for the club,’ Carey beams.

‘There’s no denying his ability. He is an outstanding footballer and that was seen from a very early age, even going down to U10 levels where he was dominating games. He was left foot, right foot, unbelievable pace. He has it all.’

His home club helped Conor knit his potential and work ethic together, providing him the tools to blossom.

‘Success stories like Conor’s highlight the incredible coaching work that goes at underage level here,’ Carey explains.

‘We have been punching above our weight for a long time, given our player base and numbers. We are joined at all levels underage – like with Urhan at U14, U16 and U18 – because we can’t compete on our own.

‘There are a lot of factors in our way, like distance and rural depopulation, but we work hard to give players the chance to play at the highest level.

‘Of our current intermediate football panel, eight have played with Cork minor or U21 – that shows the level of talent that is there but also the work that goes on at underage level within the club.’

Conor has been an anchor in the Cork defence in their surge to the All-Ireland final. That hasn’t surprised Carey. Conor has always stood out.

‘You need ambition, hard work and talent. If you have them, anything is possible,’ Carey adds.

Swelling interest in Beara is Urhan’s Kieran O’Shea, also from a GAA-mad family, who is catching the eye in the Cork midfield. O’Shea has an Adrigole connection – his mom Carmel is from there.

Wait, there’s more.

‘Joe’s brother Maurice is married to Carmel’s sister,’ Carey explains.

‘It’s some bit of a connection!’

‘But it’s great to see two young fellas from Beara on this stage, it gives everyone a lift.’

Both Conor and Kieran called into the Adrigole Cúl Camp last week, showing the next generation what is possible. And the wheel keeps turning.