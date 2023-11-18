KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Can I get help making my home easier to get around?

What is the Housing Adaptation Grant for People with a Disability?

This is a grant for people with a physical, sensory, mental health, or intellectual disability. It provides funding so recipients can improve how they enter and move around their home.

The grant can be used to make homes more accessible. You can use this grant to make your home more accessible by:

• Adding ramps or other ways to access your home

• Extending your home to create more space, for example, adding a downstairs bedroom

• Adding accessible bathroom facilities, such as an accessible shower or a ground-floor bathroom or toilet

• Installing a stair lift

• Installing grab rails

• Installing a fixed track hoist. (This is a ceiling or wall-mounted track with a sling attached to it, which means you can be mechanically lifted and moved to different places along the track).

The grant does not cover VAT on the work. However, you can apply to Revenue for a VAT refund for any appliances that you need and the cost of installing them.

How much is the grant?

The maximum grant you can get is €30,000 or 95% of the cost of the work (whichever is less). The amount of money you get depends on your household income for the previous tax year. If your household income is less than €30,000, you may get 95% of the cost of the works up to the maximum grant amount of €30,000.

If your house is less than 12 months old, the grant will not be more than €14,500.

As household income increases, the percentage of the costs paid by the grant gradually reduces from 95% to 30%. So, if you have a household income of between €50,001 and €60,000, you will qualify for 30% of the costs.

You may not get the maximum grant, even if you qualify for it. This is because the grant is paid by your local authority and depends on what funding they have available. They will decide whether they can pay you the full grant, or a percentage of the grant.

You will not get a grant if your gross annual household income is over €60,000.

What grant is available to assist older people to carry our essential repairs to their home?

The Housing Aid for Older People Grant is for essential repairs to improve the condition of an older person's home so they can continue to live there. It is aimed at people aged 66 and older, who are living in poor housing conditions. However, in cases of genuine hardship the local authority may help people under the age of 66.

Essential repairs can include:

• Repairing or replacing the roof

• Upgrading the electrical wiring

• Repairing or replacing the windows and doors

• Providing central heating

You should check with Cork County Council to see what types of repairs they will cover.

How much is the Housing Aid for Older People grant?

The amount of money you get depends on your gross household income for the previous tax year after any disregards and deductions are applied. The maximum grant available is €8,000 or 95% of the cost of the work approved by your local authority. The grant covers some of the cost of work needed, but not all of it.

This maximum grant of 95% is available to people with annual household incomes of less than €30,000. This reduces to 30% for those with annual household incomes of €50,001 to €60,000.

What is the Mobility Aids Scheme?

This scheme provides grants for basic work designed to address mobility problems in the home, such as the purchase and installation of grab-rails, an accessible shower, access ramps, a stair-lift or a fixed track hoist. The scheme is primarily for older people, but people with a disability can also apply for it. It is available to people with a household income of less than €30,000 a year.

The maximum grant is €6,000, which may cover 100% of the cost of the works. However, you may not get the maximum grant. This is because the grant is paid by your local authority, and is dependent on what funding they have available. They will decide whether they can pay you the full grant, or a percentage of the grant. The grant does not cover VAT on the work.

How do I apply?

You can get the application form from your local Citizens Information Centre, or download the application form from gov.ie . You can also get the form from your local authority. The one application form is used to apply for the three different grants mentioned above which are available for older people and people with disabilities to adapt their homes.

The form contains detailed information about the scheme’s conditions and a checklist of documents that you must include. You can also contact the Housing Section of your local authority for information about the eligibility rules in your area, which may differ from those in other local authority areas.

What happens if I start the work before I get grant approval?

The grant will not be paid if you start work before you get grant approval. However, it is expected that the work will start within six months of your grant approval. If this does not happen, the local authority may allow a time extension.

I received one of these housing grants previously, can I apply for a further grant?

In general, the work done on your home is expected to be appropriate to your future needs as well as your current needs. However, if your needs change substantially over time, you may find that further works are required. You can apply again and your application will be assessed in the normal way. There is no minimum time limit between the payment of a first and second grant.

