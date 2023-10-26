Kinsale ready to jazz it up

KINSALE is all set to get into the swing of things with the Guinness Jazz Festival fringe taking place in the town over the bank holiday weekend. The Fringe has firmly established itself as part of the festival, and this year’s lineup combines an on-street party atmosphere with great live acts in venues too.

The Lamorotte Brass Band are performing on the streets of Kinsale from 1 pm on Saturday and other acts lined up to perform over the weekend at venues throughout the town include The Billy Crosbie Trio, The Underscore Orkestra, The Paul O’Donnell Musical Collective, Chris Hayward with Cancan French Trio, The Cormac McCarthy Quarter, Dr Dec & The Side Effects, Lucas D and the Groove Ghetto, String fellows, Two Time Polka, The Boogie Band, Loose Change, Bought ‘n‘ Sold, Southern Soul, 4 Shades of Gray, the Jay Hayward Band, Kevin Mac and The Vintage Band, and many more.

There are 14 venues on the Kinsale fringe trail. They are Armada, Kitty O’Sheas, the White House, and the Blue Haven on Pearse Street, Daltons on Market Street, the Greyhound on Market Square, Hamlets and Sam’s Bar on The Glen, the Lord Kingsale and Oscar Madisons on Main Street, the Trident Hotel on World’s End, and the White Lady on Lower O’Connell Street, the Spaniard, and The Tap Tavern.

Founded in 1978, 45 years ago, the jazz festival has become one of the most prominent jazz events worldwide. Over the years it has featured music legends like Ella Fitzgerald, Herbie Hancock, Dave Brubeck, BB King, Dizzy Gillespie, Ronnie Scott, Cleo Laine, and Sonny Rollins. Festival director Mark Murphy said this year’s festival has been selling out faster than ever before.

‘This is a testament to the level of talent both coming into Cork, and in Cork, this year. It’s also building on the success of the 2022 festival, which broke previous attendance records.

‘We’re thrilled to add new acts this week including OXN, Fizzy Orange, Negro Impacto and JarJarJr to the mix along with our headliners and festival favourites. They bring great energy to the festival.

‘Guinness Cork Jazz is renowned for giving a platform to established local talent like Cork Opera House Jazz Artist-in-Residence Laoise Leahy and jazz stalwart and soul woman Karen Underwood, but this year we also wanted to put a focus on up-and-coming local talent.

‘We have partnered with well-known Cork DJ Stevie G to produce a Sunday matinee show at The Everyman featuring Qbanaa, Projective and Sam Healy.’

Other new additions include a live club jazz jam –The CorkJazz AllStars presents XCLSV23 – at Cork Opera House on Saturday October 28th. Curated by Mas Exodus/ChoiceCuts, who have been exploring modern contemporary jazz at the past two festivals, the show will feature nearly 30 local, national and international jazz artists and musicians including Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Zaska, Cork-based Boolaboom, Melina Malone; Qbanaa, Decarteret, Yves Solo, DJ Stevie G; and many special guests – organizers say it’ll be a night for dancing!

Other highlights this year include grammy-winner Kurt Elling, trumpeter, producer and composer Matthew Halsall who recently sold out the Royal Albert Hall in London. Macy Gray performs a sellout show in the Opera House on Thursday October 26th.

Regular festival favorite Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, return with their high-energy hip-hop, while the festival. Live at St Lukes, a converted church, is a unique venue to enjoy an exciting bill of performances, while the Everyman, Triskel and the Greenroom at Cork Opera House offer plenty for jazz purists.

For more information and tickets see guinnesscorkjazz.com.