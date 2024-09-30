WATCH: Joe Bonamassa performing Rory Gallagher's iconic 'Cradle Rock'

AMERICAN blues guitar legend Joe Bonamassa was in Cork this morning for the announcement of two very special Rory Gallagher tribute shows that he will perform Live At The Marquee in 2025 on July 1st and 2nd.

Also in attendance at the press conference held in The Oliver Plunkett in Cork city were Donal and Daniel Gallagher (Rory's brother and nephew), Gallagher's long-time bassist Gerry McEvoy and Peter Aiken of Aiken Promotions.

Here is a full clip of Bonamassa performing a blistering version of Gallagher's iconic 'Cradle Rock' after the announcement this morning.

Turn it up!

In the years that have passed since Rory Gallagher’s death, his true stature has become more clear.

Rory was a self-taught virtuoso who forged a musical revolution, shunned the traps of fame and stardom yet became a universally acclaimed international superstar.

Rory performed over two thousand concerts throughout his illustrious music career but the emotive connection he made with audiences across the globe was greater than statistics could show.

The fire in his fingertips was the thrilling result of hard work and dexterity, tireless energy and dynamic drive.

Check out the video we created about how Rory Gallagher became one of the world's greatest-ever guitarists.