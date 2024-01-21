Interiors: Beiges, browns and camels will be big for 2024

WHETHER you are designing a new home, renovating your current home or just want to make some small tweaks to your space, it’s always good to be on top of the latest home decor trends.

You can’t go wrong in taking a look at the current design trends and styles, because it expands your awareness of what’s out there. Warm beiges, browns, camels and cream colours will be everywhere in 2024 interiors.

However, a warm colour palette doesn’t mean all beige everything.

Earthy tones and nature-inspired hues like muted greens and blues will continue to appear in 2024 interiors, from wall colours to kitchen cabinetry, to smaller soft furnishings.

In fact, some of the most popular interior design trends for 2024 include what is being called quiet luxury, the key to this style is to master the mix of timeless elegance and modern simplicity, this look isn’t necessarily fancy or expensive but more about refinement and an appreciation for living well.

An earthy colour palette, natural stone surfaces, organic modern influences and the use of warmer toned woods – particularly in furniture design.

With many different decorating styles being on-trend in 2024, this means you are free to create your own look, resulting in a more personal approach to interior design and home decor.

Taupe and beige kitchen cabinet colours are going to be trending for 2024. Opt for Shaker-style doors, with minimal clean lines, mix in gold accents to make the kitchen more current.

