Innishannon farmer leaves a strong wildlife-loving legacy

IT was more than appropriate that the late Willie Kingston (82) was described as a ‘man of the land’ in one of several fond tributes made to the Innishannon man, who passed away on March 12th.

The fact that his family requested donations in lieu of flowers to the West Cork Animal Welfare Group speaks volumes also about his love of animals and his passion for nature.

This was truly reflected in his vast farm outside the village, where wildlife was in abundance and he kept the farm pesticide-free.

It was also fitting that Willie got to be buried on his beloved farm and the fact that he had built his own chapel there made it even more special for his family and close friends. His farm also boasts nine lakes, a bridge, a thatched pub and even an underground sun chamber.

From the eco-friendly coffin to even seeking permission from Cork County Council to be buried on his own farm, Willie had his funeral planned to the last detail.

The CSPCA (Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) paid tribute to Willie, saying he was a lover of nature and the natural world.

‘On occasion he helped the society re-home wild birds and his expertise and knowledge we greatly appreciated. May he rest in peace.’

Sending their condolences online, one couple, Paula and Jason Lees recalled having their pre-wedding in Willie’s chapel which they said was the highlight of their celebrations 23 years ago.

‘Our family still talk of it to this day including how welcoming you both were. We are so glad Willie gets to rest in the land he loved so well.’

A neighbour, Holly O’Flynn posted that Willie’s deep passion for nature and animals was ‘infectious.’

‘A man full of creativity and kindness you’d never feel unwelcome with him. Thankful for all the time I spent with him and everything I learned about animals.’

The Board of Management, staff and children of Knockavilla National School also paid tribute to him and said they always enjoyed his yearly visits to their school and how he bought joy to the children and staff alike.

Willie is survived by his wife Patricia, sister Beryl and his predeceased by his brother Walter, and was buried on his beloved farm.