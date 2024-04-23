IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Lyra goes 'hell for leather' against critics; Beara youth theatre gives young people a voice; John Hayes on Cork's lessons from Killarney; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, April 25th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

FREE 24-PAGE PROPERTY WEST CORK SUPPLEMENT

IN NEWS

Lyra goes 'hell for leather' against critics

Mum ended up on bonnet of thief's car

Aontú candidate trained as SNA for son

Review: New Toyota C-HR starts at €40k

Farmers spend half their time form-filling

IN LIFE

Beara youth theatre gives young people a voice

Emma Connolly is dusting off the BBQ – and tweezers!

Drimoleague feeling chirpy for Bealtaine

Ry Cooder's son is coming to Clonakilty

IN SPORT

John Hayes on Cork's lessons from Killarney

Cork hurlers face Clare in a must-win battle

Skibb stars chase Euro rowing glory

Cup joy for brilliant Bunratty United

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY APRIL 25TH