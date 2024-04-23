IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Lyra goes 'hell for leather' against critics; Beara youth theatre gives young people a voice; John Hayes on Cork's lessons from Killarney; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, April 25th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
FREE 24-PAGE PROPERTY WEST CORK SUPPLEMENT
IN NEWS
Lyra goes 'hell for leather' against critics
Mum ended up on bonnet of thief's car
Aontú candidate trained as SNA for son
Review: New Toyota C-HR starts at €40k
Farmers spend half their time form-filling
IN LIFE
Beara youth theatre gives young people a voice
Emma Connolly is dusting off the BBQ – and tweezers!
Drimoleague feeling chirpy for Bealtaine
Ry Cooder's son is coming to Clonakilty
IN SPORT
John Hayes on Cork's lessons from Killarney
Cork hurlers face Clare in a must-win battle
Skibb stars chase Euro rowing glory
Cup joy for brilliant Bunratty United