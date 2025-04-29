Ian Bailey film to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

THE Oscar nominated filmmaker Jim Sheridan co-directs with David Merriman a new film that explores the innocence, or guilt, of the late Ian Bailey, the chief suspect in the murder of the French film producer, Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

The movie Re-Creation, which is to receive its world premiere at New York’s Tribeca Festival in early June, is styled as a fictional trial.

In the 90-minute movie, 12 members of a jury must decide whether former British journalist, Ian Bailey, is guilty of the murder of French filmmaker in 1996.

It is through the jury’s discussions that the viewer is asked to draw their own conclusion.

The film was written and directed by Jim Sheridan and David Merriman. Mr Sheridan previously made a Netflix series about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Re-Creation features a strong cast including Colm Meaney, Jim Sheridan, Vicky Krieps, and Aidan Gillen. The film was supported by Screen Ireland, Ireland’s state development agency for the country’s film, television and animation industry.

It is understood that filming in West Cork was limited to external, scenic footage, and that the majority of the movie was filmed in Dublin.

In an interview with Variety, Jim Sheridan said Re-Creation was inspired by Sidney Lumet’s seminal movie 12 Angry Men, starring Henry Fonda, which sifts through the facts, lies, and convenient truths.