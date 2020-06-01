Hurley couple welcome ‘tiny ball of love’ to Dunmanway

FIRST-time parents, Declan Hurley and Catherine Biggs-Hurley are overjoyed with the arrival of their son last Friday.

The West Cork Independent councillor said the homebirth delivery went well and their son, weighing 8lbs and 1oz, arrived into the world at 3.09pm.

No name has been chosen yet. Declan explained: ‘We decided to wait to see what fits. From the very beginning, we knew we had to meet the person first and see what would suit his personality.’

Declan said they are now down to a choice between two names but one thing is for sure: ‘He is a tiny ball of love. There is nothing I will ever do in my personal or political life that can ever match this.’

The councillor confirmed that both he and Catherine are wrecked. ‘Catherine more than me obviously. We are both too nervous to go to sleep. But we are delighted with our new responsibility and are looking forward to having someone to look after for the next 21 years.’

From the day the pregnancy was confirmed, Catherine knew she wanted to have a home birth. ‘Having gone through the experience, I can now see why,’ said Declan. ‘It was more relaxed and that night Catherine was at home in her own bed. The decision had nothing to do with Covid-19.’

Catherine was half-way through her pregnancy when, around St Patrick’s Day, the early phase of the lockdown began.

She said: ‘With pregnancies there is always a risk of complications. But it affirmed that we made the right decision for us in having a homebirth.

‘I could not have done it without the help of Declan, my mom, Angela, and the two midwives. By their very presence, I felt empowered. It was the perfect start to an exciting new chapter in my life.’

Declan said: ‘Our biggest concern is that I wouldn’t be there for the birth. But the very fact that it was a home birth afforded me the opportunity not just to be there, but to assist in the delivery.’

Declan said: ‘I was the first person to hold our son and put him into Catherine’s arms. There hasn’t been a medical drug invented that would give you that kind of a high.’

It’s not just Declan’s profile as a politician that has put the couple in the spotlight. His unusual proposal – painted on the side of one of his favourite cows – on July 1st 2019 was something of an internet sensation.