Hooray for Hairy Henry fundraiser day for therapy farm in Ballylickey

A FUNDRAISING family fun day will take place on Sunday September 3rd to mark the 10th anniversary celebrations on the Hairy Henry Care Farm at Ballylickey.

A farm tour with pony rides, games, craft activities, donkey bingo, a barbeque, cake sale and showcase presentations will be part of the €25 family ticket, but with limited parking, spaces must be booked in advance, either from 11am-1.30pm or 1.30pm-4pm, at www.itsplainsailing.com/org/hairyhenry

There will also be a céilí in the barn from 5-8pm – admission €10 per person.

The centre, run by Sandra Schmid, above, provides therapy facilities for people of all ages.