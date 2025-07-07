€3m facelift for Glengarriff

Council approves Quills proposal but says ‘no’ to car park traders.

A €3m makeover is on the cards for the Quills shop in Glengarriff after Cork County Council granted planning permission for a 7,000sqft retail space, coffee shop and restaurant.

However the local authority refused permission for the open-air food market in the car park, which had formed part of the company’s application.

‘This is going to be a huge development for Glengarriff, and it’s a huge development for Quills,’ Padraig Quill said on behalf of the family-run business, which has more than 80 years’ experience in the sale of traditional Irish knitwear.

Expressing his disappointment that the company’s application to have the market regularised had been rejected, he added: ‘We think the traders are a fabulous support to the village.’ He said the traders and the produce they sell are ‘very attractive for Glengarriff and are good for the village in general.’

To date 3,264 people have signed a petition to retain the market.

The company has been granted permission for the proposed new developments, as well as retention for 15 family-sized picnic tables in the car park. But the planning decision clearly rejects the application for ‘a material change of use from a car park to an open-air market.’

Included in the list of 29 conditions attached the local authority stated that ‘mobile food and craft stalls with awnings overhead shall be removed.’

The council went on to say that the development of the site, including the plaza area and car parking areas, ‘shall not be used for the siting of stalls, fixtures, similar structures, or for the storage of materials or goods unless a further permission is obtained from the planning authority.’

Speaking on behalf of the business community, one person, who asked not to be named, acknowledged that ‘on one hand, the market brings people into the village and creates a carnival-like atmosphere.’

However, she said it is also important to balance the debate by saying that some ‘bricks and mortar businesses’ believe it takes away from their businesses.

‘It is nice to see that these people have become successful and are making a living, but the bricks and mortar businesses are there year-round and also need income for their families​.’

‘They pay overheads and rates,’ she added. ‘The market traders don’t have as many rules and regulations to adhere to, compared to the bricks and mortar shops, so they feel there is an imbalance.’

Quills Retail Ltd was prosecuted at Bantry District Court in March for non-compliance with enforcement orders served by Cork County Council in April 2023.A company representative signed an agreement with Cork County Council agreeing to remove food traders operating out of their car park.

The first enforcement order had been issued in respect of an unregulated green ​structure at the rear of the premises, which was being used as an additional sales space, while the second specified the removal of ‘kiosks, caravans and tents’ from the curtilage of the premises.

The company agreed ‘to use its best endeavours to secure the removal of the remaining kiosks, caravans and tents from the curtilage of the premises within a period of seven days.’