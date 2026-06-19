Have your say on the future of nature says Green Skibbereen

PEOPLE are being encouraged to have their say about the future of nature in Skibbereen with a new community-led initiative.

Actions for Nature Skibbereen launches on Saturday June 20th with the aim of developing a practical plan to protect and restore local biodiversity.

The project is run by Green Skibbereen and funded by the Community Foundation Ireland.

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It is inviting residents, businesses, and local groups to share their ideas on how the town can better support nature.

By mid-summer, a long list of potential actions will be compiled, which will then be refined into a series of “shovel-ready” mini-action plans for implementation in 2027.

Get involved by completing an online questionnaire and attending the launch event on Saturday (2pm-4pm at The Ludgate Hub, P81 T324).

The launch will celebrate nature in Skibbereen with chat, tea, coffee, and cake, family-friendly activities, and a panel discussion.

Early survey responses indicated that the Skibbereen community highly values its local natural features, particularly the Ilen River, local parks, and the Marsh. However, people feel there is significant untapped potential for biodiversity. Respondents have heavily criticised recent concrete flood relief works and urban development that have disrupted natural habitats. There is a strong call for walkways, native tree planting, rewilding initiatives, and reducing mowing and chemical use to make the town more ‘nature positive’.

Ana Ospina, managing director of Green Skibbereen, said: ‘We really look forward to all the great ideas out there for a better, richer nature across the town. Everyone is invited to contribute via our survey form or by coming along to the launch on the 20th.’

Throughout the rest of the summer, the project will host walks, talks, and other events to invite the community to provide input and influence the year’s remaining work.

The survey can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/skibbcbapsurvey