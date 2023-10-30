Glengarriff shines in fashion shoot

STUNNING West Cork was chosen as the venue for Irish fashion duo Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney’s collaboration with Kilkenny Design.

Kilkenny Design is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and has launched the Lennon Courtney X Kilkenny Design collection.

Sonya and Brendan hosted Off The Rails, on RTÉ from 2008. The show ran for several seasons and was a resounding success. The became firm friends and creative business partners.

These beautiful images were captured by award winning fashion photographer Christian Ammann over a two-day shoot in Glengarriff.

The is the first AW23 Lennon Courtney X Kilkenny Design collection and it features clothing (knitwear, trousers, skirts and dresses, coats and jackets, as well as special occasion wear), homewares, and accessories.

It has been available online and in stores nationwide from October 26.