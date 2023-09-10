Glengarriff inspired singer Polly to create music again

SCHULL-based songwriter Polly Barrett has just released her second single of 2023.

Ethereal and rhythmic, Sapling Be is the title track and second release from Polly Barrett’s upcoming third album, out in October, that carries on the discussion of her journey through motherhood.

Inspired by her son and her love of nature, Polly says the song is like a wish for her son that he grows strong and tall like a great oak tree, and with his roots firmly in the ground.

And also that he will never forget his connection to nature.

Struggling with writer’s block Polly had the idea of a song based on the sapling analogy for many years.

It was following a meditative sensory forest therapy course in her local Glengarriff Nature Reserve that she found her creativity start to flow again.

Sapling Be was mixed by Grammy-nominated producer Chris O’Brien (Clannad, Aslan, and Emma Langford) and mastered by Richard Dowling at WAV Mastering in Limerick.

The song follows up the success of recent single Huge Mistake which enjoyed airtime on popular Irish radio stations.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, one of her songs, Thinking About You, was chosen for a Discover Ireland campaign for West Cork.

Using a loop pedal, bodhrán, guitar, tongue drum and low whistle, Polly has developed an exciting new sound which is as compelling to see live on stage as it is to listen to at home.

Polly has just returned from performing at the Milkwaukee Irish Fest in the US alongside the Coronas, Wallis Bird and a host of other Irish acts.

She has also played alongside Jack O’Rourke, Caoimhín O’Raghallaigh and recently wowed at Temple Bar Tradfest. October tour dates will include the White Horse in Ballincollig on October 26th and Levis’ Corner House in Ballydehob on October 28th.