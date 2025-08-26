Busy August for lifesaver Katie Cotter

AUGUST is proving to be a particularly busy month for 18-year-old Katie Cotter from Kilmichael.

Not only is she preparing to represent her country at the European Youth Lifesaving Championships in Szczec in Poland next week, the former MICC student also received her Leaving Cert results on Friday - the same day that she flew out for the championships.

And in between training and working part-time as a lifeguard at the West Cork Leisure Centre in Dunmanway, she also found time to take part in the recent Belle of Ballabuidhe competition.

She was selected to be part of the junior team which has a very distinct West Cork representation with Clonakilty’s Isabelle Neville alongside her on the team. Meanwhile, the senior men’s team also has two West Cork participants, Robert Kingston from Dunmanway and Finian Neville from Clonakilty, while Aisling Barry from Dunmanway is on the women’s senior team.

Last year, Katie and her brother Ryan participated in the Lifesaving World Championships in Australia and while she and her team performed well, they are hoping to fare bare better in the Europeans.

‘I entered the Europeans in 2023 followed by the World last year which was amazing. Every year we take part in trials for pool and beach events and then we get selected and we have six girls and six boys on the Junior team,’ said Katie. ‘Water Safety Ireland put up three quarters of the cost for the event and it would be great if we win medals. There are lots of events both in the pool and beach which are all connected to life saving. We will be using mannequins too which we have to swim back with. The events are physically challenging alright.’

Katie recommends to anyone interested in lifesaving to give it a go.

‘You just learn so much whether it be getting fit or wanting to learn new skills and it’s building confidence for you in the water especially in an emergency situation.’