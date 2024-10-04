WE'RE back with five things to do in West Cork this weekend! While the weather has not been friendly in recent weeks, the people still are and have plenty of events organised for anyone looking for something to do in the area over the next few days.

This weekend offers the chance to attend a very special War of the Buttons screening, take part in a local cleanup, have a laugh at a comedy night and join the festivities of yet another West Cork festival.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

30th anniversary screening of War of the Buttons in Union Hall

Fans of War of the Buttons are looking forward to a special 30th anniversary screening of the movie at Cnoc Buí Community Arts Centre in Union Hall, writes Jackie Keogh in this week's Southern Star.

Curtain goes up on this special screening at 6.30pm on Saturday October 5th, and it will be followed with an interview with David Puttnam.

Six of the original cast will be in attendance, namely Paul Batt who played Gorilla, Thomas Kavanagh who played Reilly, Greg Fitzgerald, Eveanna Ryan, Gerald Kearney who played Big Con, and Derek O’Leary who played Brendan.

There are just 200 seats available, so anyone who appeared as an extra among the cast of 120, and wants to relieve the making of the movie, will need to book fast!

Book tickets here.

West Cork Feel Good Festival

West Cork is still in festival mode with the wonderful West Cork Feel Good festival happening throughout the region during the month of October – Aisling Meath writes about this year's festival in this week's Southern Star. There are events running from Bandon to Bere Island, Bantry to Clonakilty, Skibbereen to Ballineen and Enniskeane, Leap to Dunmanway and Rosscarbery to Ballydehob.

On Saturday, October 5th ‘Together at the Hall’ in Atkins hall Dunmanway, musician Ger Woulfe will be joined by Tony Cotter and The Dunmanway Community Choir. He will also officially launch ‘Heartbeats of Hope’ a short documentary about the festival itself.

On Sunday, October 6th John Spillane and friends will be playing. This isn’t John’s first time taking part. ‘I am delighted to be returning to the West Cork Feel Good Festival and being part of ‘‘Together at the Hall’ in Dunmanway,’ he said.

Lots more events are planned throughout the month – click here for more information.

Comedy night in Schull

The Schull Harbour Hotel is the place to be for any Hardy Bucks fans this weekend, as comedy show '3 Bucks Left - Running Around the Gaff' comes to town on Saturday, October 5th.

3 Bucks Left is a spin-off of the famous RTÉ show and is described as a satire 'laden with comedy and pathos throughout'.

This is an over-18s gig only, with doors at 7pm on Saturday. Tickets are €25 plus booking fee, available here.

Beach clean

Ballydehob Tidy Towns have been hard at work for a number of years, keeping the area clean for locals and tourists alike.

This weekend offers the opportunity to get involved with an organisation that has the best interests of the village at its core, as they have organised a clean up of Rossbrinn beach this weekend.

The beach clean takes place this Saturday at 12pm, with participants asked to meet at the north east corner of the beach. Bags and pickers will be provided, but you will need to bring your own gloves.

Celebrate 20 years of West Cork ParkRun

West Cork runners will be out in force on Saturday October 5th as ParkRun celebrates its 20th anniversary.

In West Cork, Park Runs are held every Saturday morning, rain or shine, at Rineen Woods in Castlehaven, Clonakilty, Glengarriff, Bere Island and Macroom. The courses vary in challenges: Clonakilty is a flat parkland course, Rineen and Glengarriff are undulating woodland courses, and Bere Island is one of the few ‘offshore’ courses. The underfoot conditions vary but the welcome, the support, and encouragement are a constant.

Parkrun is a free, community event where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate. Parkrun is 5k and takes place every Saturday morning. Parkrun is positive, welcoming and inclusive, there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along.

Participants of all abilities set off at 9.30am promptly to complete their 5km course. Together with a supporting posse of volunteer marshals, timers, and stewards, they will reach personal bests and fitness goals, but most of all will revel in the sheer enjoyment of being out in the fresh air.

Further details on all local Parkruns at www.parkrun.ie.