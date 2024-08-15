Spillane to release folk opera album

SINGER songwriter John Spillane is a regular visitor to West Cork, and will be releasing a folk opera concept album in September, with a special interactive show by West Cork artist Megan Clancy.

The album Fíoruisce – The Legend of the Lough double album will be released on Friday September 13th and features John alongside a stellar cast of collaborators: Ríoghnach Connolly, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, Niamh Farrell, Nell Ní Chróinín, and more.

Audiences are invited to experience the world of Fíoruisce at the launch of a site-responsive art exhibition by artist Megan at The Lough in Cork City, 4pm on Sunday 15th September, followed by a listening party at Cork School of Music. Admission is free but booking is essential via Eventbrite. Fíoruisce - The Legend of the Lough is a bilingual three-act Gaelic folk opera recorded at Wavefield Recordings, Clonakilty, which features the voices of some of the most talented folk and sean nós singers of the age. ‘The Lough is a hidden gem and a natural place of healing. This Gaelic folk opera has been a labour of love over many years,’ said John.

John continues to perform monthly in Clonakilty.