MACROOM is one of the West Cork towns to be in this weekend as they prepare to watch local and now international star Bambie Thug perform in Eurovision on Saturday night.

While all eyes may be on Macroom, there's plenty happening across West Cork this weekend for you to enjoy.

This week's event guide has music, sport, live entertainment and one of the biggest charity events of the year – make sure to get out and enjoy living in one of the best parts of the world this weekend!

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Watch Eurovision on the big screen in Macroom

Macroom Square is the place to be this Saturday night as Bambie Thug performs in the Eurovision final.

To celebrate, a big screen will be put up in the square for all to watch and cheer them on from 8pm.

Organisers are planning street entertainment and face painting, with a competition for the best dressed witch also taking place.

If attending, make sure to wear green and support Bambie and help '#CrownTheWitch'!

Darkness into Light

The annual Darkness into Light walks will take place this weekend, in support of suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

On Saturday night/Sunday morning, thousands of people across Ireland will get up early and join others for 'the most important sunrise of the year'.

There are plenty of walks taking place across West Cork. Each walk starts at approximately 4.15am – here are the details:

Beara: Adrigole GAA Club, Drumlave, Beara

Ballineen/Enniskeane: Ballineen, Derrigra Cork P47 E863

Bandon: Riverview Shopping Centre McSwineys Quay Bandon Co Cork P72 TP26

Bantry: Bantry Blues GAA Club, Pairc Wolfe Tone, Newtown, Bantry, Cork P75 AH70

Castletownbere: Cametringane, Castletownbere, Cork P75 WF59

Clonakilty: West Cork Model Railway Village, Inchydoney Road, Youghals, Clonakilty, Cork P85 HR26

Drinagh: Drinagh Rangers, Canon Crowley Pk, Toughbawn, Drinagh, Co Cork, P47 PH29

Dunmanway: Dohenys GAA Club, Sam Maguire Park, Dunmanway, Cork P47 HY98

Inchigeelagh: Iveleary/UIBH LAOIGHRE GAA CLUB, Inchigeelagh, Cork P12 FC67

Kinsale: KRD Community Association, Sáile Sports and Leisure Centre, Cappagh, Kinsale, Cork P17 WD21

Macroom: Town Square, Macroom, Cork P12 YX48

Schull: Schull Community Preschool, Meenvane, Schull, Cork P81 KN80

Sherkin Island: Community Hall, Sherkin Island

Skibbereen: O'Donovan Rossa GAA Club, Marsh, Skibbereen, Cork P81 HF74

Noel Redding anniversary gigs

Noel Redding is best-known as a member of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, and played music across the world before settling down in Clonakilty in the 70s.

This Saturday marks the 21st anniversary of his death, on May 11th 2003, and two special anniversary gigs are taking place in Clon tomorrow night.

First up, in Fisher's Cross bar in Castlefreke, there will be an afternoon of music from Stephen Housden, Les Sampson, Mike Geaney, Eugene Brosnan, Justin Brett, Grainne O'Brien and many more. The music starts at 3.30pm

Shanley's will host a special 'Noel Redding Songbook' night, featuring Bill Shanley, John Fitzgerald, Anthony Newman, Jenny McNamara and more. The music starts at 9.30pm.

South West Rowing Regatta

The Southern Star South West Rowing Schools' Regatta is back this year and it’s poised to be the biggest and best yet!

The popular schools’ regatta will be hosted this year by Ring Rowing Club and will take place in The Lagoon in Rosscarbery on Sunday, May 12th.

‘What we would be hoping and expecting from this year's Southern Star schools’ regatta is really a continuation of the year-on-year growth we've seen since its beginning,’ said Tony Mannix, development officer.

The regatta has helped to introduce young school kids to rowing, and Mannix has seen this at ground level, so head along on Sunday and see what the fuss is all about!

Baltimore Fiddle Fair

Clonakilty native and champion of Celtic music Brian O’Donovan will be remembered at this year’s Baltimore Fiddle Fair.

The host of the very popular Boston radio show A Celtic Sojourn, for more than 35 years, grew up on Ashe Street in Clonakilty.

Brian passed away in October and on Saturday, May 10th, a gathering of amazing singers and musicians who knew him well will gather at the Fiddle Fair marquee for a special celebration.

Musicians from across the world will converge in Baltimore from May 9th to 12th for this year’s Fair. For more, visit fiddlefair.com.