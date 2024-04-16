Popular Southern Star South West Rowing Schools' Regatta to make a big splash

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

THE Southern Star South West Rowing Schools' Regatta is back this year and it’s poised to be the biggest and best yet!

The popular schools’ regatta will be hosted this year by Ring Rowing Club and will take place in The Lagoon in Rosscarbery on Sunday, May 12th.

‘What we would be hoping and expecting from this year's Southern Star schools’ regatta is really a continuation of the year-on-year growth we've seen since its beginning,’ said Tony Mannix, development officer.

‘The event itself has been an extraordinary success and continues to grow with the continued support and drive from the clubs, schools and the excellent exposure provided by the partnership with The Southern Star. With upwards of 200 national school children taking part annually, this event has really become a large part of most South West club's recruitment plans.’

The regatta has helped to introduce young school kids to rowing, and Mannix has seen this at ground level.

‘Every year we see a clear uptake in coastal rowing as a direct result of the regatta and it's great to see so many rowers competing every year in the South West championships who would have begun their rowing at past schools’ regattas,’ he said.

There’s an extra incentive for local schools to get involved this year as the newest inclusion in the regatta is a race for teachers, assistants, and parents.

‘Every year the schools themselves do a great job in promoting the event and we want to see this continuing grow,’ Mannix said.

‘Schools can get involved easily by contacting their nearest coastal rowing clubs and they'll find the West Cork clubs are very welcoming and always open to young and old to come and try the sport. This year we've also introduced a new race for teachers, assistants, and even parents. Whoever wants to get involved is more than welcome’.