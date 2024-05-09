Bambie Thug was 'exemplary student' in Cork college

MACROOM'S Bambie Thug delighted West Cork viewers on Tuesday as they qualified for the Eurovision final – the first time an Irish entry has reach the grand final since 2018.

They got there with a scintillating performance of Doomsday Blue which showcased not only their singing but some dramatic ballet poses too.

Those dance moves were learned during Bambie Thug's time at Cork College of FET's Tramore Road Campus where they graduated from a dance course in 2013, having been an 'exemplary student'.

The college released a statement today congratulating their former student on their success, saying that they 'stood out as an ambitious and creative student with a dedicated work ethic and an agreeable nature.'

Bambie excelled 'with a high degree of proficiency in all styles of dance that the campus offers on the course, but most notably in Classical Ballet,' according to the college.

'From the beginning, they displayed an aptitude, motivation and desire for success who has since solidified their place as a national and international icon.'

Bambie's mother Laura – affectionately known as 'Mambi Thug' – is currently attending the Tramore Road Campus, studying archaeology, folklore, history, and the arts as part of the Cultural and Heritage Studies course.

Speaking following Bambie’s qualification, Cork College of FET heaped praise on their former student:

'Cork College of FET Tramore Road Campus Dance Course prides itself in creating a starting platform to encourage students to find their unique artistic signature. We recognise and appreciate the perseverance required to create a successful niche brand of art and are very proud of Bambie Thug’s achievements to date.

'The sheer energy and power of their performance at Tuesday’s first semi-final qualifiers, was off-the-scale and the resonance of their dynamism and vitality is sure to put them in good stead for the final.

'Bambie’s music translates as a voice of inspiration and platform for people worldwide by exploring diverse and current themes of inclusivity, clothing, dance, and imagery. We wish Bambie Thug every success imaginable and celebrate with them on their achievement.

'They can be guaranteed a vote from all Cork College of FET, Tramore Road Campus, for the Eurovision Final at the weekend,' they concluded.