Baltimore RNLI assist yacht near Crookhaven

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 8.10pm last night following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to go to the assistance of a 25 foot yacht which was south west of Crookhaven.

The skipper and sole occupant of the yacht had raised the alarm after experiencing difficulties trying to make his way back to Crookhaven in strong winds.

As he was making his way under motor towards the port he got propped on a line and with wind, tide and weather against him, sailing became difficult.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at the casualty vessel at 8.52pm.

Coxswain Aidan Bushe assessed the situation and decided that due to the sea state at the time undertaking a tow was necessary.

The lifeboat passed a tow to the yacht and the lifeboat and casualty vessel were underway by 9.05pm.

The lifeboat then proceeded to Crookhaven Harbour, the nearest safe and suitable port, arriving at 9.52pm.

Once the lifeboat towed the casualty vessel into the harbour, volunteer lifeboat crew members Emma Geary and Eoin Ryan, were put aboard to assist putting the yacht on a mooring within the harbour. Once the casualty vessel was secured and the skipper was happy, the lifeboat departed Crookhaven and returned to the station in Baltimore, arriving at 10.56pm.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Micheal Cottrell and crew members Jerry Smith, Eoin Ryan, Stuart Musgrave, Emma Geary and Maria Coleman.

Assisting at the station was Brendan Cottrell. Conditions at sea during the call were rough with an easterly force five wind and a 1.5m sea swell.

Visibility was poor, less than one mile, due to mist and fog.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer said: ‘The sailor did the right thing in calling for assistance before it got dark, and we were happy to be able to help him. Should you get into difficulty at sea, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.'