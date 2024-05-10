Baltimore Fiddle Fair pays tribute to Brian O’Donovan

CLONAKILTY native and champion of Celtic music Brian O’Donovan will be remembered at this year’s Baltimore Fiddle Fair.

The host of the very popular Boston radio show A Celtic Sojourn, for more than 35 years, grew up on Ashe Street in Clonakilty.

Brian passed away in October and on Saturday, May 10th, a gathering of amazing singers and musicians who knew him well will gather at the Fiddle Fair marquee for a special celebration.

Musicians from across the world will converge in Baltimore from May 9th to 12th for this year’s Fair.

The Fair has evolved from humble beginnings to a favourite internationally with music fans, famed for intimate settings and a friendly atmosphere.

The 2024 line-up includes six Irish premiere performances, featuring US folk sensations Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman, Swedish/USA fiddle whizz’s Lena Jonsson and Brittany Haas, Norwegian Hardanger maestro Alexander Aga Røynstrand, amazing Scottish trio Lyre, powerhouse Swedish/Scottish five-piece Ian Carr and The Various Artists and the incredible young Finnish quartet Polenta.

The festival also welcome back some old friends in the legendary McCarthy’s Bar in Baltimore. These include the UK quartet Flook with special guest Patsy Reid, Shetland seven-piece Fiddlers’ Bid plus three Irish acts: – Tola Custy and Laosie Kelly from Clare and Mayo, Connemara’s The Kane Sisters with John Blake and Cork’s own North Cregg.

There will also be musical boat trips on the river and sea, workshops, a documentary film screening, an informative walking tour, outdoor musical yoga, a concert for local primary schools and a plethora of great sessions in and around the village.

The festival kicks off with a candlelit concert with Alexander Aga Røynstrand, Tola Custy and Laosie Kelly.

For tickets and event programme see www.fiddlefair.com.