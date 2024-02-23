SIGNS of spring are in the air, as West Cork is starting to awake from its winter slumber, which must mean there is plenty to do in the area this weekend!

We've put together a list of five great things for people to do in West Cork across the next few days.

There's plenty of music, some local theatre, farmers markets and more for you to get out and enjoy over the weekend.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Eve Clague and band come to Ballydehob

Eve Clague is a local singer-songwriter from Clonakilty, and is lined up to play at Levis Cornerhouse in Ballydehob tomorrow night (Saturday 24th).

Eve has developed a fingerpicking style of guitar with folk/jazz elements and hints of Joni Mitchell and Nick Cave. She writes songs of love, friendship and heartbreak.

She will be playing alongside double bass player Niall McGuinness, Drummer Paul Leonard and keyboard player Oisin Walsh-Peelo (O Deer). Niamh McSwiney will also be performing.

The event will start at 8pm. Tickets are €20 and can be purchased online here.

Ortús concert in Bantry

Violinist Mairéad Hickey comes to Bantry along with cellist Ella Van Poucke this Sunday.

Their talent has been described as 'breathtaking' and is a must-see if you can make it to St Brendans Church on February 25th at 3pm.

Mairéad has performed with the RTÉ Irish National Symphony Orchestra and RTÉ Irish National Concert Orchestra and she was the concertmaster of the Orchestre National des Pays de la Loire from 2021 to 2023.

Tickets start at €25 and can be purchased online on the West Cork Music website, you can also ring 027 52788.

You can read more about the artists on the Ortús Festival website.

Farmers market in Skibbereen

West Cork is a popular foodie destination and the Skibbereen Farmers Market is not to be missed.

Pick up some local artisan goods to take home, including fruit and vegetables, herbs, plants, flowers, honey, eggs, jam, preserves, bread, cakes, organic meat, cheese, and fish. From fresh garlic to fermented foods, the Skibbereen stallholders are experts in their trade.

It's open every Saturday from 9.30am to 2pm – shop local!

Local theatre in Macroom and Rosscarbery

Ahakeera Drama Group will be performing their play God Rest His Soul this weekend in Clondrohid Community Hall on the 23rd and in Rosscarbery Rowing Club on the 24th.

The Ahakeera Drama Group always put on a good show and their most recent play was sold out.

Tickets for the 23rd in Clondrohid Hall can be purchased online at the gr8events website. The play starts at 8pm.

Tickets for the 24th in the Rosscarbery Rowing Club can be purchased by contacting Valerie (086 841 0493) or Tony (087 654 0990), pre-booking is advised.

Doors open at 7pm and the play starts at 7:30pm.

Martin McDonagh play in Rossmore

The popular Kilmeen Drama Group are putting on a performance of Oscar-winning writer Martin McDonagh's play The Lonesome West.

The production opens at St Mary's Theatre in Rossmore this Sunday, with further showings on Tuesday 27th and Thursday 29th.

This version of McDonagh's dark and humorous play is being directed by Christy O'Sullivan.

The show starts at 8pm each night. Tickets available on the door only, so make sure you get there on time to avoid disappointment!