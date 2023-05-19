Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

HAPPY Friday, and welcome to another edition of our things to do series – we have another great weekend ahead of us, with warm weather expected, even if there is a chance of rain (there always is!).

There is a vintage run, live music, a hike through the Caha Pass, a chance to swap some plants and even the return of the popular Bandon Show.

Vintage run from Clon to Baltimore

West Cork Vintage Club is holding its 34th annual vintage run this Sunday.

Registration on the day is from 10.30am, and the route will begin at West Cork Model Railway Village at 12pm.

All vintage, classic and modern classics are welcome, with the run ending in Baltimore.

All proceeds will go to West Cork Rapid Response.

Live music in Ballydehob

Dublin's Daniel Luke comes to Levis' in Ballydehob tonight, bringing with him performances from his debut album Shadow Dance.

Classically trained, Luke 'incorporates elements of jazz, contemporary, and neoclassical music, creating a uniquely playful and vibrant sound' in his music.

The album was recorded in his childhood home, on the piano he learned to play on – so the audience can expect a heartfelt collection of songs.

Hike the Caha Pass

The Caha Pass is one of West Cork's most beautiful hikes, with wonderful views across Beara.

A group hike is taking place this Saturday, which will be a challenging 12km along the border with Kerry before finishing up with a stunning descent to Barley Lake.

The hike will take approximately 6 hours, so to finish with a swim in the lake will be a well-deserved reward!

Book your place by contacting West Cork Hikes here or on 0832075905.

Family fun at Bandon Agricultural Show

The Bandon Show is back for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and it is set to be a great day out this Sunday.

It is the first agricultural show on the Cork calendar and those who go will be in for a treat in the form of many mares, foals and cattle.

Aside from the agricultural show, There are food halls, best dressed competitions, children's entertainment, live music, a pet farm, arts and crafts and more!

Plant and seed swap in Ballydehob

An Sanctoir in Ballydehob is hosting a fundraiser in the form of a plant and seed swap event this Sunday, May 21st.

The idea is simple – bring along any plants, seeds or home produce you'd like to swap for something else. It's an ideal day for the West Cork gardeners out there.

Tea and cakes will be served, and any donations are welcome to help the community centre raise funds.

