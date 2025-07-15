An evening in support of UNICEF's Children of Gaza Appeal at Rare Restaurant, Kinsale

Rare at Blue Haven will host a fundraising event for UNICEF Ireland’s Children of Gaza Appeal on July 31st.

Meeran Manzoor, Executive Chef, and his team at Rare will host a special evening in Kinsale on July 31st, with all proceeds from the night donated directly to UNICEF Ireland’s Children of Gaza Appeal.

It’s a unique opportunity for guests to revisit Rare or experience the Michelin Guide-recognised restaurant for the first time, all in support of a worthy cause.

Meeran Manzoor, Executive Head Chef at Rare at Blue Haven, said, 'We are really looking forward to welcoming guests for this dinner seating as it's a night to enjoy a thoughtfully curated dining experience by our team at Rare while giving back. Every cent of the evening's proceeds from food will go directly to UNICEF Ireland's Children of Gaza Appeal. We hope you’ll join us in supporting this vital cause.'

Guests will enjoy the seasonal tasting menu curated by Meeran and his team, showcasing the finest West Cork produce.

The menu reflects Meeran’s signature style, a thoughtful blend of South Indian heritage and European culinary technique, expressed through hyper-local dishes crafted from the finest peak-season ingredients.

Guests can book from 5:30 pm to 7:45 pm on July 31st to support the fundraising evening.

Booking can be made via www.rare1784.ie or by calling 021 4772 209.

Rare at The Blue Haven is located in The Blue Haven Collection, Pearse Street, Kinsale, Co Cork, P17 NA72.

Keep up to date with the latest news by following Rare on social at @rarekinsale