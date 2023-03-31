SPRING has sprung, the grand ol' stretch is back, and West Cork is bouncing into the new season with plenty of events taking place this weekend.

There's plenty of music and some brand new art exhibitions, along with what looks to be an entertaining evening of theatre in Castletownbere.

As always, it's a busy one across the region – here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Opening of a brand new exhibition

Head to Union Hall tomorrow night for the opening of West Cork Creates' new exhibition, curated by visual artist Lesley Cox.

The open evening commences at 7pm, with Social Democrat party leader Holly Cairns set to be in attendance.

The exhibition will be open every day from April 1st-15th, from 11am-5pm. Eircode: P81X274.

Read more about how Paul and Aileen Finucane have offered the annual West Cork Creates exhibition the use of their building as a new dedicated arts centre in this week's Southern Star, in shops and online via our ePaper now.

Ballydehob trad festival

Ballydehob Traditional Music Festival 2023 opened last night and runs all weekend for anyone looking to get out and experience some great music and culture.

A feast of traditional Irish music is promised, featuring famous musicians from far and wide as well as local musicians.

Head to Rosie's Bar tonight at 7pm for the opening session with Dick Miles and friends.

The full programme of wide-ranging events can be found here.

Youth theatre in Castletownbere

Head to Beara Bay Hall this Sunday at 2pm for what promises to be an entertaining performance by Castletownbere Youth Theatre, who are putting on their show Kaleidoscope.

Described by the hosts as 'a live performance by young people, this is their backstage tour of life. It is an interpretation and reflection on the day to day.'

Tickets can be bought in advance here.

Uillin Arts Centre's latest exhibition

You'll always come away from the West Cork Arts Centre having seen something worth thinking about, and the newest exhibition looks set to continue the trend.

UILLINN_THE FALLOUT, is an exhibition created by Portuguese artist Sérgio Leitão.

An opening conversation will take place between Leitão and Ann Davoren, director of the arts centre, this Saturday at 2pm.

Leitão will continue to develop the installation throughout the 5 weeks of its installation, bringing in new elements, interacting with the public and extending the project to other sites in the town including Skibbereen Farmers' Market.

An evening of music in Skibbereen

St Fachtna's Silver Band are hosting their first concert since before the pandemic this Sunday evening in the West Cork Hotel.

They will be joined on the night by special guests, Ilen Vibe Choir, with the hosts promising 'a musical journey from Joseph Locke, through ABBA to Robbie Williams'.

Tickets for the evening can be bought on the door, from Cathal O'Donovan's Bookshop, or by contacting [email protected] or 085-7777009.