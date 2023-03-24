Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

Laoise O'Keeffe, a transition year student at Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty is here to share some of the best things to do in West Cork this weekend.

***

These five events are the perfect way to enjoy your time off this weekend.

From table quizzes to plays and plenty for this year's Daffodil Day, there’s lots happening around West Cork.

Daffodil Day

It’s Daffodil Day today, so here are some ways you can support the cause:

A fundraising walk for Daffodil Day has been organised by Bandon Hillwalking Club.

It starts at 7pm with registration from 6.45pm and starts at Kelleher's. It is an easy 3km walk.

Taking part costs €10 per person and €20 per family.

In the interest of safety, please wear high-viz jackets and no dogs are allowed. For more information click here.

If walking isn't your thing, you can try Clonakilty’s Coffee Day, which is being held in DeBarra's Folk Club all day.

Anyone can join and bake something for the day (scones, cupcakes, tray bakes, fruit cakes – everything is welcome and will be greatly appreciated).

Call into DeBarra's from 7.30am today.

If you would like to help or contribute in any way, please contact Therese at 086 8230106 or Liz at 086 2519409 or see their Facebook page.

Table quiz fundraiser

A table quiz is being held tonight at The Lord Kinsale from 8pm.

To enter a table of 4 costs €40.

There will be a cash prize for winners while a raffle will also be organised.

This event has been planned by Kinsale Dock and Rowing Club. Email [email protected] for further information.

Local drama group presents comedy play

Ahakeera Drama group has been performing Tommy Marren's Nobody's Talking To Me across West Cork over the past few weeks.

The group is down to their final two shows this weekend.

Head to Drimoleague on Saturday for the last performance of what has been a brilliant run. The ball gets rolling at 8pm and a great night is in order.

And if you're feeling adventurous, the show is being performed in Butlerstown tonight, with tickets available by ringing Majella on 0863415283 or Marian on 0863458764.

Concert in Bantry

A concert is being held on Sunday, March 26th from 3pm–5pm at St Brendan's Church.

All works will be performed by Callino Quartet.

Admission is €25 per adult and €10 per student.

Thanks go to the National String Quartet Foundation, together with the quartet’s principal funders, the Arts Council and RTÉ Lyric FM.

To book tickets, see www.westcorkmusic.ie

Tractor run in Skibbereen

A tractor run is being held on Sunday March 26th at 1pm in aid of West Cork Palliative Care and Pieta House.

All tractors are welcome on the day.

Refreshments and raffle to follow afterwards at Skibbereen Mart.

This tractor run is being organised in memory of Ricky Barrett, a young 17-year-old who had a passion for all things farming, especially his 70-90 Fiat.

Ricky organised his own successful tractor run with the help of staff and students of Skibbereen Community School in December 2021.

His wish at that event was to make the next one even bigger and better.

Ricky’s family and SCS invite you to come along to support them in honouring his wish on March 26th.