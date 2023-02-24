Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

We have a special guest author this week, as James Hurley, on work experience with The Southern Star, shows us the best West Cork has to offer this weekend.

***

The final weekend of February is one filled with events spread across West Cork.

From meditation masterclasses to amphibious exhibitions and a look into the past; there is plenty to do this weekend…

Aquatic exhibition In Uillinn

The dance company Dillisk is hosting an amphibious themed presentation called ‘Where Seaweed Dances’ tomorrow (25th) at 12pm in the Uillinn Arts Center in the heart of Skibbereen.

This special presentation will explore ‘the shoreline and delves into the ocean to meet the creatures that live beneath the waves’. There is no need to bring a rain jacket!

This event is completely free, and places can be booked by emailing [email protected] or by calling 02822090. For more information, click here.

Folk concert in Bantry

Irish folk & ballad duo, Trevor Sexton and Ger O’Donnell, are performing what is being billed as a ‘beautiful, intimate concert’ in Bantry's Gaggin Community Hall (P72DP38) tonight at 8pm.

Tickets are limited and cost just €20.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Classical concert in Bantry

If folk music is not your thing, the second part of West Cork Music’s brilliant concert series is being held in St. Brendan’s Church, also in Bantry. (P75H593)

This concert is the first event of the Ortus Chamber Music Festival, which begins tomorrow and runs through to the 5th of March.

The fantastic Marmen Quartet are playing works by Mozart, Janacek and Beethoven.

Admission is €20 and half-price for students. Tickets can be purchased at the door, here or by calling 02752788.

Mindfulness in Myross

An afternoon of meditation and mindfulness is being held this Sunday in Myross Wood House, Leap (P81Y192).

This session begins at 2pm and this introduction to mindfulness explores the ‘core concepts of mindfulness meditation and how it can benefit us’.

Weather-permitting, ‘gentle guided meditation’ as a group, will take place both outdoors and indoors.

More information can be found here. Entry costs €30 and to find more information or to book a spot, contact susanoreganmindfuln[email protected] or call 0872700572.

A look at our locality’s past

Finally, for all the historians; The Independence Museum Kilmurry (P14R940) are hosting ‘Old Cork Seen Through The Lens', a lecture by Michael Lenihan.

This lecture is certain to hold everyone’s attention and is a must for the avid historians of West Cork.

This talk is part of the Independence Museum Kilmurry’s annual lecture series.

Sunday’s lecture starts at 7pm and is completely free for members, and only €5 for non-members entry is at the door and more information can be found here.