THIS weekend is set to be another great one in West Cork.

February is literally the shortest month of the year, but it feels like we're flying through it at an unprecedented pace — perhaps because there's so much to do here.

Time flies when you're having fun, after all.

This weekend there's the usual blend of music and local fundraisers, along with a new art exhibition, an opportunity to find some new clothes and the chance to be a part of a star census!

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Count some stars

If you're looking for something a little different this weekend (and beyond), why not join in on Dark Sky Ireland's star count?

Light pollution is obscuring our view of the stars and disrupting wildlife, and the aim behind the count is to create a baseline of information on Irish skies.

All you have to do is look at the sky on a clear night and count and record the number of stars you can see within the four corners of the Orion constellation.

While you're at it you could also learn some of the other constellations visible above Ireland.

Find out how to take part: https://www.cpre.org.uk/starcount

Classical music in Union Hall

The Spero Quartet return for their fourth tour for the National String Quartet Foundation with a programme including one of Haydn’s most popular quartets, his Fifths quartet from 1797.

The concert takes place in tonight at 8pm in Myross Church of Ireland, Union Hall, P81 T384.

Tickets are €15, and available online, at the door, at Thornhill Electrical, Skibbereen or by contacting 086 2264797.

Full information available here.

Swap some clothes

Sustainability is the name of the game in Bandon Town Hall this Saturday, as the February clothes swap takes place from 11am-3pm.

Instead of buying new clothes to add to the many you likely already have, you can bring up to 10 items of clothing along tomorrow and swap them out for something new to you.

Make sure to bring clean clothing that is in good condition. No undergarments, swimsuits or socks will be accepted.

Donations are accepted to cover costs, with any extra proceeds going to Cork Penny Dinners.

Full information available here.

New exhibition in Uillinn Arts Centre

Brian Fay's exhibition The Most Recent Forever will launch this Saturday at 2pm at Uillinn West Cork Arts Centre.

An informal gallery talk will take place between the artist and writer and curator, Sarah Kelleher.

The exhibition focuses on different ideas of time and how we understand them, and provides an overview of Brian Fay's drawing practice which has explored ideas of temporality, change, and ephemerality.

The Most Recent Forever will run until March 25th.

Table quiz fundraiser

St Patrick's Day is fast approaching, and a table quiz night has been organised to raise funds for this year's parade in Kealkill.

A night of fun is promised, with throw in at Collins Bar at 8pm tonight.

A table of four is €40, and there will be a raffle held on the night.

More information available here.

***

If you have an event taking place in West Cork, let us know by emailing [email protected]