IT'S the last weekend of January — something we can all be excited for — and West Cork has lots of choice to round out the longest month of the year this weekend.

As always, there are some great fundraisers and opportunities to get involved with the community, along with some brilliant live music and a chance to remember a Clonakilty legend.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Special screening of 'groud-breaking' film created by young Traveller women

As reported by Jackie Keogh in this week's Southern Star, a new One of a Kind production is getting a special screening in Clonakilty Park Cinema this evening.

The documentary film follows the Stronger Together Collective, a group of nine girls from the West Cork Traveller community as they explore their creative talents, passions and ambitions.

It has been described as ground-breaking following its premiere at Misleór, the Festival of Nomadic Cultures in Galway.

The screening takes place this evening at 5.30pm.

Clonakilty tournament in memory of Padraigh Griffin

As reported in this week's Southern Star, Clonakilty GAA will celebrate the legacy and impact left by Padraigh Griffin at a memorial tournament this Saturday.

The current Clonakilty senior team has organised the in-house tournament, which will feature four teams competing in a blitz for the Padraigh Griffin Memorial Cup.

The event will take place in Ahamilla from 2-4pm, with Clonakilty GAA asking locals to come out to celebrate Padraigh's life.

Full info available on Facebook.

Ballydehob pub quiz

If you fancy testing yourself while contributing to a good cause, look no further than Ballydehob this weekend.

A fundraising table quiz is taking place in The Irish Whip Bar on Saturday from 9.15pm onwards.

All proceeds will go towards the 2023 Fastnet Maritime and Folk Festival, which is set to take place over the weekend of June 17th. Entry is €5 per person and tables will be made up on the night.

Fundraiser for Dunmanway Community Hospital

St Enda's National School Parent's Association are hosting a fundraising event for Dunmanway Community Hospital this Sunday.

The event will include an open/vintage tractor and car run, and a 3km and 7km walk.

The tractor and car run will depart from St Enda's at 12.30pm, while those walking and running will head through the Kilnadur and Johnstown area.

All proceeds on the day will go towards St Enda's National School and Dunmanway Community Hospital.

Music in DeBarra's

Australian musician Melanie Horsnell has been described in her home country as someone with a voice 'of the utmost delicateness', and she brings her live show to De Barra's in Clonakilty this Sunday.

The critically-acclaimed artist has toured with Irish star Glen Hansard in the past, and her new show looks to be perfectly suited to the intimate surroundings of DeBarra's.

The show will begin at 7.30. Tickets are €15, available here.