FOLLOWING a cold snap which brought snow to West Cork, the weather looks set to warm up (slightly) this weekend, meaning there should be no excuses for anyone to not get out and about to some of the great events taking place across the region.

This weekend will see some brilliant charity fundraisers take place, along with a workshop designed to help save you money and two shows in Rossmore Theatre.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

New era for Courtmacsherry RNLI

After delaying the arrival of their new lifeboat last weekend due to poor weather, Courtmacsherry RNLI will welcome the Shannon Class all-weather Lifeboat 'Val Adnams' this Sunday.

In operation since 1825, the Courtmacsherry RNLI station is one of the oldest lifeboat stations in Ireland and Britain.

The new boat will arrive into Courtmacsherry at 1.45pm on Sunday, January 22nd — why not head down to give her the welcome she deserves?

Two theatrical shows in Rossmore

Theatre Tricks Drama & Communications are putting on two shows of their 2023 production 'Matilda Meets Gru' this Sunday in the Rossmore Theatre.

Limited tickets are available to see the students put on their first live show in three years.

Two performances will take place. The first is at 3pm with a cast from Ballinspittle, the second is at 7.30pm with a cast from Enniskeane.

Find out how to reduce your energy bills

Net Zero Skibbereen are hosting a home energy saving workshop in Skibbereen library this Saturday at 3pm.

Hosted by Liam McLaughlin, the interactive workshop will look at how you can reduce your energy consumption and costs.

The main focus will be on cost-saving techniques and measures which don't require any spending to upgrade your current home.

Vintage run in Bandon

We've seen how popular tractor and trucks runs are in West Cork in recent weeks with the hugely popular Kilcrochane charity run and Kilbrittain tractor run both having brilliant turnouts.

If you missed either of those, look no further than Bandon this weekend for a tractor, truck, car and jeep run in aid of Bandon Area Special Children, The Down Syndrome Centre Cork and Bandon Union Development fund.

Registration is from 11am at The Old Still bar and proceedings will begin at 1pm.

Fundraising quiz

While this quiz takes place next Tuesday rather than this weekend, we feel it's a cause worth a slight bend in the rules.

As reported by Kieran O'Mahony in this week's Southern Star, two friends of a young Enniskeane man who tragically died in Berlin last September are raising funds for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT), which helped bring his body back home to Ireland.

The quiz will take place in John O'Brien's Pub in Clonakilty on January 24th at 8pm.

You can read the full story in this week's Southern Star, which is in shops and online via our ePaper.