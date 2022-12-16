IF, unlike me, you have some free time and aren't planning on doing the entirety of your Christmas shopping over the course of two short days, there are loads of great options for activities and more in West Cork this weekend.

There's music, Christmas fun, festive fundraisers and even a chance to see rare books and maps.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Midwinter music

West Cork Choral Singers are hosting two evenings of special winter music, featuring carols, songs and wintery tales.

The programme is presented by director Susan Nares, accompanist Kevin Lewis and soloist Joe Creedon.

The first night of music takes place in Abbeystrewry Church in Skibbereen on Saturday, December 17th at 8pm. A second night will be presented in St Fachtna's Cathedral in Rosscarbery on Monday, December 19th at 8pm.

Tickets are €20 and include mulled wine, mince pies and refreshments. For more information on ticket availability contact the choir directly.

Santa visit at Reen Pier

Just a few days after Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that Santa will be allowed enter Irish airspace on Christmas, the jolly fellow already made plans to come to West Cork!

Santa will be visiting The Coffee Cup in Union Hall on Saturday, December 17th to grab a drink and hand out some presents to local children.

There will be live music on the day and hot chocolate, coffees, treats and snacks to get you through the cold. Proceedings begin at 12.30pm sharp.

While there may not be any reindeer in attendance, West Cork alpacas are set to make an appearance.

Beara fundraiser

It's time for to wash down the tractors, trucks and cars and get them all decorated for the annual Christmas lights run organsied by Beara Macra na Feirme.

The event takes place on Dinish Island at 3.30pm, and tickets are €15. All entries and donations this year will go towards a recovery fund for Keith Hegarty, which has already raised over €40,000.

There will be prizes on the day for best truck, tractor and car, and raffles will also take place.

Friday night music

Those looking for something musical tonight should head to Ahamilla for a night of music organised by Clonakilty GAA Club.

Clonakilty Brass Band & Clonakilty Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will both perform in what promises to be an evening of fun and dancing.

Doors open at 7.30pm, and the show kicks off at 8pm. Tickets are €15 and will be available on the door or by calling 087 3397969.

Christmas exhibition in West Cork Arts Centre

Rare books and historical maps will be on show in the Uillin Centre in two new exhibitions starting this Saturday.

Inanna Rare Books and Inanna Modern are presenting Around the World in Eighty Historical Maps in the James O'Driscoll Gallery, which will feature illustrated books and art from four separate centuries.

The sales exhibition will contain a range of historical maps and prints, rare children's books, manuscripts, and works on paper.

For more information, visit their website.

The exhibition runs from 10am-4.30pm daily, from Saturday, December 17th until Wednesday, December 21st.