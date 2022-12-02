DECEMBER has begun and brings with it all sorts of wonderful events and things to do in West Cork.

Local communities have been planning throughout the year for festivities and won’t disappoint in what (fingers crossed) looks to be the most ‘normal’ Christmas we’ve had in a while.

This weekend you're spoiled for choice with multiple Christmas markets, a panto and even an evening of professional darts to look forward to.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

West Cork's panto

Glengarriff Theatre Group are back this year for a panto based on Hans Christian Anderson’s tale The Snow Queen.

Performances take place in the Eccles Hotel across the weekend, with the first at 8pm tonight.

Sunday’s performance at 2pm is completely sold out, with proceeds going towards St Vincent de Paul and The Air Ambulance, but there are still tickets available for tonight and tomorrow - act now to avoid disappointment!

Tickets are €12 for adults and €6 for children, plus booking fees. Buy tickets here.

You can read the full story and find out which Hollywood director sent the group a video message in this week's Southern Star - available in shops or online via subscribe.southernstar.ie

Get a taste of Pro Darts

This Saturday, West Cork welcomes pro darts players including Michael ‘Bullyboy’ Smith - last year’s PDC World Championship runner-up - for the Rebels & Royals Pro Darts Exhibition in the Munster Arms Hotel in Bandon.

Smith will be joined by Ian ‘Diamond’ White and Corkmen John ‘The Joker’ O’Shea and Ciarán ‘Hightower’ Teehan in what is a great opportunity for West Cork people to see pro darts players on their doorstep.

The event is organised by Mid West Cork Darts Organisation in association with Carling, and proceeds will go towards the Marymount Hospice.

Tickets are €20.00 (plus booking fee) with doors at 8pm - available to buy here.

Christmas markets galore

You can’t swing a cat in West Cork this weekend for all the Christmas markets! Good news for anyone wanting to keep it local this year as each one promises to bring the best of West Cork to market.

Sunday is a great day for a market crawl across the region, with each of the following taking place throughout the day.

Ardfield: Head to Camus Farm Field Kitchen from 12-6pm, where they have transformed the restaurant into a market for the day. Hot food, mulled wines and gifts galore!

Skibbereen: Deelish Garden Centre is hosting a craft fair from 11am-5pm, with food and coffee stalls, face painting and arts and crafts all promised.

Inishannon: Fun and festivities will be found in Inishannon Hall from 11am-4pm, where the Christmas market will have teas, coffees, raffles and music, along with a ‘very special guest’. A donation will be made to Penny Dinners from money raised.

Leap: Myross Wood House is the location for a big market from 11am-5pm. There will be over 30 stalls selling food, crafts, plants and more, with a popup cafe on site as well.

Riverstick: The village’s festival committee has organised its first Christmas market fundraiser from 12-5pm. Featuring over 20 stalls from local businesses, handmade crafts and personalised gifts, the market will take place in the community centre.

Christmas toy run

West Cork Motorcycle Club has organised a Christmas toy run in aid of CoAction Dunmanway, which provides services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Taking place this Sunday at 12pm, the toy run will begin at Barrett's pub in Killeady before finishing in Dunmanway.

Festive fancy dress is encouraged and a collection for toys and donations will take place on the day. Full information available on Facebook.

Santa dash in Kinsale

Kinsale Triathalon Club are holding a Santa dash to raise funds for St Vincent de Paul this Sunday.

Entrants will run (or walk) the 5km route through Kinsale, with prizes for the best dressed and fastest on the day.

It kicks off at 10.30am and all are welcome. The entry fees is €15 for adults, €5 for kids, and €30 for families.

More information available on Facebook.

***

If you have an upcoming event taking place in West Cork let us know by emailing [email protected]