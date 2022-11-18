It's 37 days until Christmas - that's enough time to convince yourself you have loads of time until you have to start buying presents, isn't it?

While you might need to panic about what to buy, you need not worry about finding something to do as West Cork is once again full of events this weekend.

There's something on for lovers of history, music, crafts - and an event where you can get started on the Christmas shop.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Dick Barrett centenary symposium

The Dick Barrett Centenary Committee, in conjunction with UCC's history department are bringing a symposium on the Civil War to the Clonakilty GAA complex on Saturday.

The all-day event features four experts from UCC as well as a keynote address from Supreme Court judge Gerard Hogan, and will cover various topics on the Civil War through an impartial, objective lens.

The day will take inspiration from Dick Barrett's last letter to fellow prisoners, hours before his execution on December 8th 1922, where he asked them not to take revenge in his name: 'Do not bear ill will or dream of reprisal, the cause is too holy for ignoble deeds.'

The event will begin with opening remarks at 10.20am.

Music in a Kinsale bookshop

Prim's bookshop in Kinsale are hosting a special gig featuring Mark Geary and The Fireplaces at 8pm tonight.

Irish singer-songwriter Mark Geary left Ireland with a one-way ticket to New York over twenty years ago. There, in Sin-é cafe, he honed his craft and sang alongside the best of them, including the late Jeff Buckley.

With five studio and three live albums, touring and live performances are still Mark's lifeblood, and he's bringing his show to the intimate setting in Prim's.

Tickets are €15 and the event is BYOB - what more could you want! Tickets here.

Christmas crafts fair in Rosscarbery

To repeat: only 37 days until Christmas. If you've started panicking already, then the Celtic Ross in Rosscarbery have you covered with their Christmas arts and crafts fair this Sunday.

Christmas is coming early from 11am-5pm, where you will have the chance to take in the talents of local crafters and makers, and get a head start on Christmas shopping.

Classical music in Bantry

St Brendan's Church in Bantry is once again hosting what promises to be a wonderful night of classical music on Sunday.

Longing is a night of nostalgia, which inspires the music composed for clarinet, voice and piano.

Three of Ireland’s most versatile and acclaimed musicians will be performing on the night: Sharon Carty, mezzo-soprano, John Finucane, clarinet and Finghin Collins, piano.

Tickets are €20 and are available online here.

Fundraising concert in memory of Clonakilty teen

A memorial concert celebrating the life of Clonakilty teen Caitlin Buchan is taking place this Sunday in DeBarra's from 3-7pm.

Caitlin passed away in October 2019 aged just 14.

The concert takes place in her memory but also as a fundraiser for charities Bumbleance and Cian's Kennels.

Read the full story in this week's Southern Star. Donations will be taken on the door.

***

If you have an upcoming event taking place in West Cork let us know by emailing [email protected]