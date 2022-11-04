DARKER evenings and colder weather could have meant less to do this weekend, but luckily the good people of West Cork have plenty going on yet again.

There's comedy, a Cork-made movie, a local rendition of a famous musical, dance performances and even a parade to choose from.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Murder mystery movie made in Cork

A screening of a murder mystery film completely made in Cork will take place on Saturday in Bantry.

Coast Road is the latest film from Cork-based production company Hard Bargain Pictures, and showcases 'an award-winning cast of Cork actors as well as breathtaking shots of the West Cork coastline.'

Tickets are €7 and come with a 'strong language' warning - book here.

Samhain Festival in Clonakilty

Since 2017, Geata Arts have curated and hosted the annual Samhain Festival in Clonakilty, which celebrates Irish language, tradition, spoken word, music, symbology and myth.

The festival includes concerts, poetry readings, plays, talks, film screenings and the 'Púca Parade'.

The parade takes place this Sunday, with locals invited to create a costume and mask out of natural materials to hide from the fairies.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Chicago comes to West Cork

Baltimore Amateur Drama Group are putting on performances of Chicago across the weekend.

For singing, dancing and fun, get your tickets in advance from Bushes Bar in Baltimore, or go to either Thornhill Electrical or Violette in Skibbereen.

This weekend is the final chance to see the show, which has been getting rave reviews. Tickets are €15.

Comedy comes to Clon

Shane Clifford is a comedian from Tralee, but we won't hold that against him as he comes to DeBarra's to perform tonight.

In his new show, Shane 'tries and fails to get to grips with rugby fans, posh dogs, sinister yoghurt and retail breakdowns.'

Tickets are €14 and available here.

Uillinn Dance Season continues

West Cork Arts Centre have been celebrating dance all through October, and the shows keep coming in November with Merry.Go.Round taking place tonight at 8pm.

The show is described as 'a stylised, visually poetic experience' and takes place in an intimate setting.

It's presented by Flora Fauna Project, which was founded in 2017 by Swedish dance artist Maria Nilsson Waller and Irish multidisciplinary artist Stace Gill/The Sei.

It is an ongoing artistic collaboration and production house rooted in dance and music - tickets are available here.