As always, there is loads to see and do this weekend in West Cork.

A great variety of events take place across the region, with charity fundraisers, adventure races, county finals and pumpkin picking meaning there's something on offer for everyone.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Fundraiser for Cresslough

The good people at Meela Moos ladies football team have organised an event to raise money for the Creeslough Community Fund and the Air Ambulance Service.

They have been collecting pre-loved dresses and accessories from around West Cork all week and are hosting a sale tomorrow morning (Saturday 22nd) in the Clonakilty GAA complex from 9am-11.30am.

All proceeds will go to the two charitable causes and there will be raffles on the day.

There's still one more chance to donate dresses and accessories this evening at the Clonakilty GAA complex from 6.30pm-8pm. More info on Facebook.

Pumpkin harvesting

Families are invited to the O'Regan's farm in Gunpoint, Schull on Sunday to harvest their own pumpkins.

There are a variety of pumpkins on offer at the farm, located at Eircode P81F765.

Billy O'Regan promises a fun experience for the family and there will be treats for kids. Contact Billy after 7pm on 086-1764900 to book your pumpkin.

Skibbereen adventure charity race

One of the biggest events for West Cork athletes is back this weekend.

SCAR is a multi-discipline adventure race taking place on Saturday in the beautiful and rugged environs of West Cork.

100% of the entry fee goes to charity and there are courses for newcomers and experienced old-heads alike.

Registration is now closed but there will be plenty to see at the start and finish lines. More info is available on their Facebook page.

Pilgrimage to Páirc Uí Caoimh

Bantry might be a bit of a ghost-town this weekend as locals make their way up the N71 to Páirc Uí Caoimh as Bantry Blues aim to win their county final against Kanturk.

While not on in the region, this game is still one of the biggest West Cork events of the weekend!

In what looks like being a close game, they will need all the support they can get - tickets here.

Panel discussion on the environment and living standards

The West Cork Arts Centre in Skibbereen are hosting this panel covering anything and everything relating to the environment as part of Micheál O’Connell’s ongoing System Interference exhibition.

The event will be hosted by technology and environment artist Katie Nolan and attendees will have the chance to pose questions to the panel, who include Christopher O'Sullivan TD, Fianna Fáil, Liz Coakley Wakefield of the Green Party, Sinn Féin Senator, Lynn Boylan and Mick Barry TD, People Before Profit.

The event's intention is to 'discuss environmental policy but connected with everyday concerns such as housing, overlapping into transport and infrastructure, and riffing off observations of the art exhibition.'

It's free to attend - book your place here.