If you love live music, West Cork is the place to be this weekend.

There are a number of great events lined up all weekend featuring something for everyone: music to dance to, protest songs, events highlighting mental health and one town's plan to improve biodiversity.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Feel good festival continues

The 10th anniversary of the popular West Cork Feel Good Festival continues this weekend, and again there are a host of events to choose from.

The programme highlights how the little things in life matter and can contribute to positive mental health and wellbeing.

On Saturday head to Myross Wood House in Leap for ANUA - an experimental film and sonic journey. Prepare for interactive evening of film, photography, poetry, performance + more. Book here.

There are a whole host of other events happening in Bantry, Skibbereen and more.

Fish go deep in Connolly's

Connolly's of Leap is one of the best music venues in the country.

Fish Go Deep is one of the best musical performers in the country.

A match made in heaven for anyone looking to dance this Saturday!

Book tickets here.

Launch of Bandon biodiversity plan

An ambitious 5-year biodiversity action pan is being launched by members of the Bandon community this morning in the Bandon library at 11am.

The plan is being run by Bandon Environmental Action Group and has plans to create wildlife corridors and improve green spaces in the town.

5 schools along with guide and scout groups are involved as they try to engage with younger generations.

Protest song in Schull

Martin Leahy has been travelling to Dublin every Thursday to perform his protest song 'Everyone Should Have a Home' outside the Dáil to highlight the housing crisis.

This Monday he will travel in the opposite direction to Schull, to perform in Newman's Corner House as part of their 'Off-Pique' events.

Ballydehob-based singer-songwriter Catherine Cunningham will also perform - the show starts at 8pm

Irish Chamber Orchestra in Bantry

The Irish Chamber Orchestra will be presenting a much-anticipated concert with popular German violinist and conductor Florian Donderer, tonight in St Brendan's Church in Bantry at 7.30pm.

According to their website, they revisit 'David Fennessy’s remarkable and ethereal Hirta Rounds evoking memories of Scottish islanders leaving their homes of many centuries.'

Florian Donderer will give an emotive perform of Haydn’s Violin Concerto – an all-time favourite.

It promises to be an evening of joyful music!

Book here.