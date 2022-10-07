Another weekend is upon us in West Cork, and it looks like another great one is in store.

There's something for everyone this weekend, with mental health and music at the forefront, and a great charity event as well.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

West Cork Feel Good Festival

West Cork Feel Good Festival are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a wide selection of events across the region.

The programme highlights how the little things in life matter and can contribute to positive mental health and well-being.

This morning in 49 Street in Skibbereen there is a Fite Fuaite pop-up Gaeltacht with Ger Wolfe, the acclaimed musician, facilitator and singer-songwriter from Macroom, from 11am-1pm.

Tomorrow head out and about with Cycle Sense for cheerful & musical outing around Skibbereen, starting from the Carbery Showgrounds.

For more information and full listings visit their website.

Music and more in Ballydehob

Levis' Cornerhouse in Ballydehob has long been a popular venue for some of the best intimate gigs in West Cork.

As part of the West Cork Feel Good Festival, they are hosting a number of gigs over the coming weekend and beyond.

Head down tonight to catch the wonderful Luka Bloom at 8pm. Saturday night sees the popular Jinx Lennon perform, while on Sunday there will be an afternoon of music, poetry and bread.

Head to the Levis website for full listings - advance booking is required.

Charity walk for street children

After a gap of three years, the Edith Wilkins Street Children Foundation India Walk takes place on Saturday in Crosshaven.

It starts at 11.30am from the Glen car park Crosshaven to Drake's Pool and back. Registration is at 11.15am and the walk will take place along the shoreline greenway.

Everyone is welcome and all proceeds will go to the foundation which is a non-profit registered in Darjeeling, northern India, which provides shelter, security, medical screening and education to homeless children.

Bere Island Parkrun

Saturday is set to be dry and relatively warm for this time of year - so it might be the best time this autumn to visit Bere Island and take part in their parkrun.

The views across Bantry Bay are spectacular, and the event is suitable for all abilities: walk, jog or run and test yourself against your best time - it's up to you!

And even if you don't fancy a run, you can take in the beautiful views either way.

Register here.

Live music in DeBarra's

DeBarra's can always be counted on for a great night, and while their biggest show of the weekend with Mick Flannery is sold out, they have another excellent offering tonight with Andrew Wharton.

Starting at 9.30pm, Andrew is highly-regarded as a maestro on the guitar and has been earmarked as one for the future.

And as it says on the DeBarra's website - 'he’s not afraid to drive it on either when the moment's required!'

Book tickets here.