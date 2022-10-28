Five things to do in West Cork this Hallowe'en weekend

It's the Hallowe'en bank holiday weekend, which means there are loads of things to do across West Cork - both spooky and not.

Towns across West Cork are gearing up for the festivities with fun guaranteed for all the family.

Here are five things to do this Hallowe'en weekend.

Leap Scarecrow Festival

Leap is the place to be this weekend for lovers of Hallowe'en.

The Leap Scarecrow Festival has a whole host of events taking place throughout the bank holiday.

Judgement of the entries into the scarecrow competition takes place all day on Saturday. Registration closes today so there's still time to enter your own scarecrow.

There's also kids puppet shows, face painting, a fancy dress parade, a witches wheelbarrow race and much more!

See the full programme here.

Music and more at Connolly's of Leap

The party doesn't stop at Leap this weekend, as Connolly's have three nights of fantastic entertainment planned.

Head down tonight to see the remarkable Susan O'Neill perform in the intimate setting her music thrives in. Doors are at 8pm.

On Sunday, get ready to dance at 'The "3rd" Masked Halloween Ball'. In an ode to owner Sam's father Paddy - who organised the previous two before his passing - they're bringing out 'a mob of international musical pirates to grace the hallowed halls'.

And if that wasn't enough for you, on Hallowe'en night head back in for 'Halloween Shenanigans' with Stuart Wilde and The Birdmen. It's free entry and fancy dress is strongly encouraged.

Tickets and info available on their website.

Kinsale Hallowe'en Parade

Kinsale is embracing all things spooky over the next few days with a Hallowe'en parade and more.

Gather outside The Spaniard Bar on Sunday after 6pm for a lantern parade, which will be followed by ghostly storytelling and mystical music later in the evening.

Monday will see the highly-anticipated Hallowe'en parade take place in the town park from 4pm.

Head to their Facebook page for full details.

Bantry Hallowe'en Festival

Bantry Hallowe'en Festival is back this Sunday with completely free fun for all the family.

Meet at the 'pirates shipwreck party' in the town square and take the bus to go for a spooky walk through the grounds of Bantry House.

There will also be a kids disco, face painting and more.

And if you're looking for laughs instead of frights...

Comedy in Courtmacsherry

Mike Morgan is one of Ireland's rising stars in the comedic world, and he's coming to West Cork for a night of comedy this Saturday in the Courtmacsherry Hotel.

The popular Corkman has his own podcast and a huge social media following, with almost 200,000 followers on TikTok.

He performed at this year's Electric Picnic festival and looks set to put on a great show for anyone looking for laughs in West Cork this weekend.

The show is at 8pm - tickets available here.