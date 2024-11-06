Film on Beara retreat centre shortlisted for festival award

A DOCUMENTARY about the Dzogchen Beara retreat centre on the Beara Peninsula is one of six films selected for the Best New Irish Documentary Feature Film award at the Cork Film Festival.

Malcolm MacClancy, the centre director, described the documentary, Chasing the Light, as ‘a moving tribute to Peter Cornish and his wife Harriet who, 50 years ago, found the land that would become Dzogchen Beara.’

In recent months, the centre has opened its new temple​, and marked the one-year anniversary of Peter’s death, so Malcolm said it is especially poignant to experience his presence, wit, and wisdom captured on screen.

‘We think the film communicates the atmosphere of this extraordinary place and gives a glimpse into our community, and our story, ​' he said. 'It shows that many people visit the centre to connect with their natural inner resources of peace and healing.’

Everyone at the centre​ hopes Chasing the Light will attract more people to come and discover the inspiring wonder of Dzogchen Beara and West Cork for themselves.

The 85-minute documentary, directed by Maurice O’Brien, perfectly portrays the remote clifftop​ centre, and how ​it came to be​ one of the most highly respected ​centres of Tibetan Buddhist practice in the west.

The centre also faced certain challenges ​and the documentary ​doesn't shy away from dealing with allegations against a spiritual teacher. Chasing the Light powerfully dissects this complicated history with dignity and sensitivity and provides a powerful account of Dzogchen Beara and its legacy.

Dzogchen Beara is one of the most visited attractions on the ​Beara Peninsula and ​it provides a lot of jobs in the locality.

The retreat centre runs a ​variety of meditation, health, and well-being events throughout the year and it is open to people of all faiths​.

In fact, the daily meditation room has both Buddhist and Christian iconography. That may be one of the reasons it has helped ​so many​ people to reconnect with their own spiritual practice.

But ask anyone who has been there and they will confess that a visit to the magnificent new temple, or time out for coffee and cake at the café​ bookshop, has helped to make this ​a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.