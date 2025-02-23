WATCH: Fantastic Mr Fox at the top of the Old Head Lighthouse in Kinsale

A VIRAL video of a Fantastic Mr Fox at the top of the Old Head Lighthouse in Kinsale has Instagram viewers absolutely gobsmacked.

‘Awesome’ is the word most frequently used in the Old Head Lighthouse comment section to describe the sight of the fox perched on a ledge overlooking the Atlantic.

We have had a lot of experiences at the Old Head Lighthouse – big storms and lightning striking the tower – but this has to be a first, a spokesperson said.

At times of very strong winds, the door to the tower opens and the little fox not only found its way in, last week, it also made its way up to the top catwalk.

Foxes are agile climbers and are known to climb high walls, but climbing a lighthouse tower has never been heard of before – at least not at the lighthouse in Kinsale.

Luckily, it didn’t have much trouble in getting back to terra firma, leaving everyone grateful for the lovely memories.

WATCH HERE: