Fancy a trip to the Marquee on The Southern Star?

COMEDIAN John Bishop is performing two days in Cork this summer, with his gig in DeBarras in Clonakilty on June 5th sold out, but with tickets now on sale for his return gig at the Marquee in Cork city on June 6th.

Cork is a firm favourite for Liverpool comedian Bishop, who played two gigs at the popular marina-side city venue two years ago.

This year the Live at the Marquee festival will take place at the former Tedcastle Oil site, over 19 nights in May and June.

Now in it’s 19th year, other acts this year include Mick Flannery, Christy Moore, The Coronas, Gavin James, and Damien Dempsey.

Keep an eye on The Southern Star over the coming weeks for your chance to win tickets for this year’s event.