Eoin was one in a millennium

TRIBUTES flowed from far and wide for popular young Dunmanway rally driver Eoin McCarthy (22), who was laid to rest in Rossmore cemetery on Thursday last following a tragic accident during the Killarney Forestry Rally on Sunday week last. In a fitting eulogy lovingly delivered by his cousin Laura McCarthy at his requiem mass in St Mary’s Church, Rossmore concelebrated by Fr John Collins and Fr Michael Curran, the congregation heard that Eoin was the first baby of the millennium in the parish.

Describing her cousin, Laura said Eoin was a man of short conversations followed by many laughs. ‘From childhood, you were the most mischievous fella, who constantly kept Liam and Nora on their toes between having to repaint the living room wall following your good friend Kasper carrying out a bit of redecorating, to slicing your hand with Liam’s razor at the age of four. Idols were something you were never short of from a young age, however, there was one idol that you never stopped looking up to - your older brother, Conor. Between growing up, working, or socialising together, it was clear to see the love you had for your older brother.’ Eoin’s sister Rachel and parents Liam and Nora also received special mention during the eulogy.

At his removal from O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home in Clonakilty on the previous evening, hundreds of people filed past his remains for several hours before his coffin was placed in the hearse that made its way out Western Road flanked by a lengthy guard of honour, organised by the Skibbereen and District Car Club and that included his close friends, representatives of car/motor clubs from around the country, rally drivers, co-drivers and officials.

The outpouring of sympathy towards the McCarthy family was extremely touching with many making long journeys to pay their respects and others leaving heartfelt messages on social media. On the day of his burial, additional guards of honour were provided by his Wesco colleagues, members of Kilmeen and Kilbree GAA and Dunmanway RFC, all reflecting his work and varied sporting interests.

Eoin was only competing in just his second rally and was following in the tracks of his dad Liam and brother Conor. He was a loyal and devoted friend to so many. Laura thanked everyone that reached out to the family at such a difficult time, she said, ‘Nothing went unnoticed.’ However, her most telling words echoed a perfect sentiment, ‘You are hole in my heart that will never go away.’ Eoin McCarthy lived a life that was all too short but he has left treasured memories.