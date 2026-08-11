Nicola Tuthill into European Athletics Championships women’s hammer final

NICOLA Tuthill safely booked her place in Wednesday evening’s European Athletics Championships women’s hammer final in Birmingham.

The Kilbrittain woman produced a 70.09m effort with her second throw in qualification to secure her progression.

Tuthill's final takes place this Wednesday with a start time of approximately 7.45pm.

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Elsewhere, Darragh McElhinney finished 18th in the men's 5000m final with a time of 13:37.62.

The Glengarriff man was the first of the Irish trio of himself, Nick Griggs and Brian Fay to make a significant move towards the front with five laps remaining.

McElhinney was also hampered by the incident which resulted in Griggs losing his shoe, disrupting the latter's momentum at a crucial stage of the race.

The Bantry AC man fell away towards the end of the race though and had to settle for 18th.

Griggs finished eighth while Fay came in at 14th.

An injection of pace led by eventual champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Norway’s Ingebrigtsen claimed gold in a season’s best 13:15.29, ahead of Germany’s Florian Bremm (13:15.60) and France’s Etienne Daguinos (13:16.09).