Emma's win a great example of school's inclusive ethos

CASTLEDONOVAN National School’s principal Laura Cotter has said its award-winning artist Emma O’Driscoll’s success is an example of the child-centred, friendly, and inclusive ethos of the school.

Second class pupil Emma recently won the county section in the National Disability Authority’s art competition entitled Someone Like Me.

‘Emma created a beautifully-detailed picture of an inclusive playground for children of all abilities, highlighting one of Castledonovan’s core values of inclusivity,’ said Ms Cotter.

‘As a school with an excellent pupil to teacher ratio, each child is nurtured and given the attention to reach their full potential, and the school also has interactive screens in all classrooms and tablets for every child,’ said the principal.

The school also recently added a sensory room, climbing wall, and outdoor benches which are used for break times as well as open air classes.

With an emphasis on creative and fun learning opportunities through activities such as art, yoga, gymnastics, music, gardening, swimming, and nature walks, the school is holding an open day on February 21st at 1.30pm.

‘All are welcome to come, meet the teachers and students and have some fun at our wonderful school,’ said Ms Cotter.

The school is located on the outskirts of Drimoleague, between Bantry and Dunmanway.