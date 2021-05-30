Durrus woman releases hedgehog behind bars

A woman in Durrus seems to have developed a knack for saving wildlife.

Last May, she plucked seven ducklings from a possible long and painful death after they fell to the bottom of a cattle grate. This May, she rescued a rather rotund hedgehog who slipped between the bars and fell down the same 4ft pit. The ducklings raised a commotion so Deb Linch was alerted to their plight, but that wasn’t the case with the silent hedgehog.

The colour of the hedgehog’s spines was a close match to the earthen enclosure so it was a lucky escape for the wee fella. Deb, who is known for her love of all types of animals, had to mull this one over because the plump hedgehog was stuck beneath such a narrow grill.

In the end, she caught him with a grass rake, put a dog lead around its waist, then pulled him up, and popped him out.