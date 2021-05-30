Life

Durrus woman releases hedgehog behind bars

May 30th, 2021 11:50 AM

By Jackie Keogh

See more images

Share this article

A woman in Durrus seems to have developed a knack for saving wildlife.

Last May, she plucked seven ducklings from a possible long and painful death after they fell to the bottom of a cattle grate. This May, she rescued a rather rotund hedgehog who slipped between the bars and fell down the same 4ft pit. The ducklings raised a commotion so Deb Linch was alerted to their plight, but that wasn’t the case with the silent hedgehog.

The colour of the hedgehog’s spines was a close match to the earthen enclosure so it was a lucky escape for the wee fella. Deb, who is known for her love of all types of animals, had to mull this one over because the plump hedgehog was stuck beneath such a narrow grill.

In the end, she caught him with a grass rake, put a dog lead around its waist, then pulled him up, and popped him out.

The rather plump hedgehog, who could hardly be seen at the bottom of the grate, curled into a ball to regroup before going on his merry way after yet another wildlife rescue by Deb Linch in Durrus.

The rather plump hedgehog, who could hardly be seen at the bottom of the grate, curled into a ball to regroup before going on his merry way after yet another wildlife rescue by Deb Linch in Durrus.

The rather plump hedgehog, who could hardly be seen at the bottom of the grate, curled into a ball to regroup before going on his merry way after yet another wildlife rescue by Deb Linch in Durrus.

The rather plump hedgehog, who could hardly be seen at the bottom of the grate, curled into a ball to regroup before going on his merry way after yet another wildlife rescue by Deb Linch in Durrus.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.