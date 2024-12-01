Do I need planning permission to alter my house?

IF you are going to build an extension or make other changes to your house, you may need planning permission from your local authority.

The most common reasons for needing planning permission are when you want to build an extension which is more than 40 square metres (this includes new and any existing extension); or if you change how your land is used, like converting a garage to a place of business. This is known as a ‘material change of use’.

Generally, you do not need planning permission for minor changes to your house. However, you should check if you need planning permission before you start building. Your local authority can advise you if you have questions.

What changes can I make without planning permission?

Generally, you will not need planning permission for extensions smaller than 40 square metres. You can build an extension or conservatory to the rear of your house as long as it does not increase the original floor area of the house by more than 40 square metres and it is not higher than the house.

An extension above ground level must be at least two metres away from any boundary and the floor area must not exceed 12 square metres for terraced or semi-detached houses or 20 square metres for detached house.

Under these rules, the total floor area is the floor area of the extension you are now proposing, and the floor area of any previous extensions including those for which you previously got planning permission. Also, the extension must not reduce the open space at the back of the house (that is used only by the people who live in the house) to less than 25 square metres.

There are also detailed rules about: the height of an extension; where the windows are placed in an extension, and how the roof is used

Are there any rules that apply to building a garage or shed?

You can convert a garage attached to the back or side of your house to domestic use without applying for planning permission as long as it has a floor area of less than 40 square metres. If you want to convert a garage for business use, you will need planning permission.

You can build a garage, shed, greenhouse or similar structure at the back or side of your house as long as it does not extend out in front of the building line of the house. In addition, it must be four metres or lower in height if it has a tiled or slated pitched roof, or three metres in height if it has any other roof type.

You do not need planning permission for this type of garage or shed as long as the floor area on its own or together with any similar structures is not more than 25 square metres.

The new garage or shed should not reduce the open space at the back or side of the house to less than 25 square metres.

Garages or sheds to the side of the house must match the finish of the house. They must not be lived in; used for commercial purposes; or used for keeping pigs, poultry, pigeons, ponies or horses.

What are the planning rules in relation to erecting walls, fences and gates?

You can carry out the following work without planning permission:

• Build capped walls (made of brick, stone or block), railings and wooden fences up to 1.2 metres in height at the front of the house, or 2 metres at the side or back of the house. This includes security fences.

• Build gates up to 2 metres high.

• Install a central heating system, chimney, boiler house or oil storage tank (up to 3,500 litres capacity).

• Alter your garden or yard to include car parking spaces, garden paths, ponds and other items, as long as the changes are not more than one metre above or below ground level.

You always need planning permission if you want to widen or create new access to a public road.

Do I need planning to put objects on the roof of the house?

You can install a TV aerial without planning permission on the roof so long as it is less than 6 metres above the roof. You can also install a satellite dish at the back or side of the house up to one metre in diameter, and not higher than the top of the roof without planning permission also.

You must get full planning permission for a satellite dish on the front of the house. You must only install one satellite dish on your house.

There are certain restrictions if your home is a protected structure or in an architectural conservation area. Additional restrictions may also apply if glare from your solar panels will be an issue. It is important to check with your local authority for full details before making any changes to your house.

Do you need planning permission for a material change of use?

If you want to make a ‘material change’ to how you use your land or buildings, you will need planning permission. A material change means a significant change that will have an impact on your neighbours or your local community.

For example, you will need planning permission if you want to convert your garage into a workshop for business use or open a crèche. You will also need planning permission to open a bed and breakfast with more than 4 guest bedrooms You may also need to get planning permission if you are renting your property for short-term lets.

There are some exceptions to the requirement for planning permission for a material change of use. For example, you do not need planning permission to change certain vacant commercial properties (including pubs) into homes. These exceptions are set-out in Planning and Development Regulations 2001 to 2023.

How do I apply for planning permission?

The contact details for Cork County Council Planning Department are Email: [email protected] or tel: (021) 4276891